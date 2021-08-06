As space travel slowly comes close to becoming ‘the new normal,’ it appears space agencies have already started putting a price tag on seats. On Thursday, Spaceship company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) announced that it would open ticket sales for space flights starting at $450,000 (or Rs 3,33,51,772)a seat. The announcement comes weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson‘s high-profile trip to the edge of space. Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago. In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space. Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday, reported Reuters.

The company said it will have three consumer offerings - a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out. Sales will initially open to the company’s significant list of “early hand-raisers", it said.

The price of $450,000 or INR 3 crore may seem high - but if you can’t afford it, you still may have a shot at a seat. Richard Branson’s company also has a lucky draw option that will offer two free tickets on one of the first commercial space flights, which is supposed to happen in 2022. The registration is open till September 1, and the winner will be announced around September 29. Both the tickets will be given to a single winner and whoever wins them can bring their friend, partner or guest along. Moreover, if you are an Indian, you are eligible to register.

The company has set up required minimum criteria and people failing to meet them won’t be allowed to register for the process. A minimum age of 18 years is mandatory for participation. The contest also bars people sharing work relationships with Omaze from participating. So, any employee, directors of Omaze, non-profit clients of Omaze, any contractor or other Omaze partner engaged in marketing and/or promoting one or more Experiences or Omaze, in general, aren’t allowed to enter the contest. Further, an individual who is involved in testing, development administration, and/or fulfilment of any Experience, including without limitation any Prize supply partners, is not eligible to submit an entry. The contest is not open for people residing in countries on Unites Nation’s list of embargoed countries or countries where the law prohibits intro in any such experience. However, if you are an Indian, you can register for the contest.

A Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down earlier this month after a voyage the British billionaire called an “experience of a lifetime." It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature.

