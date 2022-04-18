Virginia House Listed for Rs 6 Cr Doesn't Grant Access to Basement. Here's Why

You might have come across a lot of house listings in your life. Even when the house is not presentable, the seller takes the best photos and writes the ideal description, which makes you want to own it. However, this new listing in Northern Virginia will leave you stunned. Let’s understand why.

A Twitter handle, Zillow Gone Wild, has shared an advertisement in which he is selling the house for a whopping 800,000 dollars. If you are wondering what is so special about the house? If you buy this house, you won’t have access to the basement as a person or more live there without a lease. The listing read, “Cash offers only. No access to see lower level and Home sold as-is only with the acknowledgement that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place.”

Per the listing this $800k Fairfax, VA home is being sold “CASH OFFERS ONLY NO ACCESS to see lower level and Home sold AS IS ONLY with acknowledgement that home will convey with a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place” pic.twitter.com/A0bLAUNkLb — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) April 12, 2022



As part of the advertisement, the listing also takes us on a house tour through pictures taken without making an effort to clean. Describing the condition of the 3,548 square feet home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the seller wrote that the house was last renovated years ago, has some window rots, sliding doors need require replacement, the dishwasher is not functional, toilet leaks in the lower level and other renovation to be done which will cost around 25,000 dollars.

Looking at the listing, netizens can’t keep calm and took a dig at the seller by leaving hilarious and sarcastic comments. One of the users replied, “Maybe it’s the squatter selling the house while the owner is away,” while another one compared the plot to be of a 70s movie, “It’s a remake of a 70s horror flick, Burnt Offerings! Everything starts great and they’re all having a good time but each day Karen Black goes to the attic with Mother’s lunch tray, and she comes back a little creepier. Run!!”

Not just that, people also noticed how dirty the place was and picked on the seller for posting such pictures. One of the users said, “The entire house is filthy & disgusting and I simply can’t get over the hand towel in the bathroom. Gross AF.”

While the story of the dweller in the basement seems like a film plot, it’ll remain a mystery unless someone starts living in the house.

