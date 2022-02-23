Virginia Woman Gets $10M Lottery Ticket From Husband on Valentine’s Day

A Virginia man gifted a winning lottery ticket of a huge amount to his wife as a Valentine’s day gift. Maria Chicas, from Haymarket, Virginia, received a $10 million lottery ticket from his husband. Chicas first thought her husband was joking when he told her about winning the lottery.

Virginia Lottery officials informed her that it was true that her husband had won the $10 million worth a lottery. Now, pictures of Chicas posing with the lottery ticket have been uploaded on the Virginia Lottery’s social media pages.

A Virginia Lottery spokesperson informed Dailymail that Chicas’ husband (whose name can’t be revealed according to lottery rules) had purchased the ticket at In & Out Mart located in Manassas. He purchased the ticket a few days before Valentine’s day. He scratched the lottery ticket and came to know that he was a winner and then he informed his wife, the spokesperson said.

Chicas’ husband had won the lottery, with a value of $10 million. The chances of winning were 1 in 2,937,600. She is happy with the gift received on Valentine’s day.

In the pictures shared by Virginia Lottery’s social media pages, Chicas can be seen gleefully holding up a novelty check when she collected her prize last week. She was smiling and making a heart symbol with her hand in a few pictures.

Now THAT'S a lot of zeroes!! 😱🤩This was the last top prize for Extreme Millions, and tickets will begin to be removed from stores across the state. Looking for a big win yourself? $5,000,000 Ultimate still has 3 top prizes remaining! 🤞👏 pic.twitter.com/S3wg7D6DmE — Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) February 18, 2022

Rather than getting the full amount paid out over time, she chose the one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes, Dailymail reported.

Now, the officials of the Virginia lottery have discontinued the particular lottery and hence Chicas is the final winner of the top prize.

In & Out Mart located in Manassas, Virginia received a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

