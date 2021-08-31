Virtual Reality Can Help Ease Pain During Medical Procedures For Young Patients

A study by JAMA Network has found that a Virtual Reality (VR) intervention can ease pain and anxiety among young patients who are undergoing painful medical procedures like peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC). Here are a few excerpts from the report:

This randomised clinical trial was conducted from April 12, 2017, to July 24, 2019, among 107 patients aged 10 to 21 years who were undergoing PIVC placement in two clinical settings (a radiology department and an infusion center) at an urban pediatric academic medical center in the US.

Young patients who routinely undergo painful medical procedures, such as peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) placement or blood sample collection, often experience pain and distress, thereby increasing their risk of needle phobia, anxiety, and treatment nonadherence. This pain and distress reduces treatment satisfaction for the patient, caregiver, and clinician. Furthermore, routine procedures may induce adverse emotional or traumatic reactions, especially among patients with chronic conditions receiving medical treatment that may constitute frequent vascular access.

For this study, two mobile-based VR head-mounted displays were used. Patients used two different VR headsets depending on their age group (Samsung Gear VR [Samsung Electronics] for patients aged 13-21 years and Merge VR [Merge Labs] for patients aged 10-12 years).

The data from this study support the management of pain and anxiety using a VR intervention among patients undergoing PIVC needle-related procedures in the pediatric setting and highlight the opportunity for nonpharmacological interventions. Given the ongoing opioid crisis, there is substantial concern about the role of medications in pain management. Virtual reality, a nonpharmacological intervention, is an empirically supported, feasible and cost-effective solution to managing pain and anxiety. Virtual reality interventions can target the reduction of needle phobia; reduce adverse and traumatic reactions to medical procedures; improve satisfaction for patients, caregivers, and health care practitioners; and lead to improved outcomes as a result of consistent adherence to treatment.

