Virtual Room Website Lets You Study With Your Favorite K-Pop Idol

Virtual study rooms have been popularized in recent years in which students from all over the world can login on live study room websites and collaborate for self-study sessions. Some can create their own private study room while some join a public one. However, some websites offer the chance to study with well-known influencers or celebrities, with calm lo-fi music and timed breaks. One such website is LifeAt which allows users to study with their K-Pop idols.

LifeAt offers a virtual study and workspace from around the globe accompanied with videos of calming landscapes, serene sceneries and peaceful music as well as your favourite K-Pop idol. Its popularity is growing every day among fans that can’t wait to be accompanied by their K-Pop celebrities while studying at home. Sounds too good to be true, right? However, there is a twist to this.

The website has a ‘Celebrity’ tab that includes pre-recorded Livestream videos of K-Pop celebrities in a Zoom call format. This tab simulated the feeling of being in a video chat with these celebrities. The experience is similar to being in a live study session with friends collectively. Clips of artists like BLACKPINK’s Rose, NCT’s Doyoung and even whole groups like TOMORROW X TOGETHER and STRAY KIDS can give you company while you study in your room. Screengrabs of some of these video calls have been shared on the internet.

LifeAt offers a range of virtual spaces from around the globe and even offers virtual tours of some. Its exclusive features are to be paid for and cost $4.99 (Rs 370) per month.

According to Koreaboo, its official Twitter account shared snippets of the feature a few days ago while asking their followers to help them cover the server cost so the website could be kept free. The call for funds worked as it had more than million views and raised funds soon after going viral.

