2-MIN READ

'Virus Knows No Caste or Religion': Sadhguru's Message Against Hate amid Coronavirus Pandemic

File photo of Sadhguru. (Image: Sadhguru/Twitter)

Sadhguru further advised viewers to not use social media in ways that fuel tension and to avoid spreading rumours that a particular religion or community is the cause for the spread of the virus.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
In wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India, author, and self-styled godman Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru has taken to social media to spread a message of love and unity at a time of crisis.

"The virus knows no caste, creed or religion," Sadhguru tweeted on Thursday. "Let us not compound our problems by creating divisions in society on the basis of religion. Every citizen must commit to ensure the spread of the virus is limited. Let us unite to #BeatTheVirus," he further added.

He also shared a video in which he cautioned people to act wisely to prevent the pandemic from turning into a calamity for the present generation. "As a generation, we have to stand together and (ensure) this pandemic does not turn into a calamity," he said.

Sadhguru further advised viewers to not use social media in ways that fuel tension and to avoid spreading rumours that a particular religion or community is the cause for the spread of the virus.


The video comes in the wake of several communally charged trends and hashtags that have been circulating on social media since the crackdown on the attendees of the Tablighi Jamat gathering that was conducted in Delhi earlier in March. 

So far, about 400 positive COVID-cases have been identified from the Tablihi Jamat cluster and cops across the country are currently on the lookout to identify and test everyone present at the Mgathering held at the Markhaz Bandglewali seminary in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

Amid rising tensions, Sadhhuru's message comes as a breath of fresh air with many praising the philanthropist's gesture and effort to fight bigotry.



Meanwhile, active coronavirus cases in the country surged to 1965 on Thursday with deaths due to coronavirus touching 50.

