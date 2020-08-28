WATCH: Danish Sait Hilariously Imagines Indian Media's Coverage on Virat, Anushka's First Baby

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their first baby on Thursday morning and since then social media is abuzz.

The couple soon started trending on Twitter and meme lords brought out their best game (even though some were sexist and mindless jokes).

As congratulatory messages poured in for the star couple, one wish stood apart. It was comedian Danish Sait's swipe at the media covering the news as he congratulated the couple in his own style.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Expecting First Child, Twitter Floods with Baby in Pandemic Memes

Sait hilariously mimicked the news anchors who sensationalise the news with their voice, annotation and usage of words. "2020 ki pehli good news. Virushka ka bada khulasa. Coming soon baby Virushka," Sait says mimicking the sensationalising news anchors.

Sait had netizens, including badminton star Saina Nehwal and Bollywood actress Raveena Tondon, ROFLing over his act as he imitated the media's reaction to the news.

— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 27, 2020

Comedian Sait has been a hit in the lockdown with his sketches where he impersonates several characters having hilarious conversations, mostly satires on burning issues. Sait is currently in UAE for the IPL to bring us all the latest updates from the locker room of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: 'Can Kohli Stay Captain Once He's Father?' Sexist Question No One Asked With Pregnancy News

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Anushka and Virat, lovingly called Virushka on social media, broke the news on Thursday morning.