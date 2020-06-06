VirushkaDivorce Trend on Twitter Proves Internet's Obsession with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

On Saturday, Indians were surprised to wake up to the hashtag, #VirushkaDivorce trending on social media, but no one really knew why because there have been no reports of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma splitting up.

It began when Twitter users started sharing an article by Times of India which claimed that Virat and Anushka had split. But those sharing the article forgot to check the date stamp - it was published on February 9, 2016. The article, published two years after Virat and Anushka, together known as Virushka, started dating. Obviously, things clearly did not go south between the two as they tied the knot a year later on December 11.

This is not the first time Virat and Anushka's private lives have been dragged into public in recent times. In May, Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Anushka for her show on Amazon Prime, 'Paatal Lok'. Miffed with the fact that his photo was used in a scene in the show, Gurjar decided to complain to her husband.

He took it one step further and tweeted saying Virat should divorce Anushka for the same issue. By doing so, he simply reduced Anushka's identity to that of Virat's wife while she is so much more! Moreover, if Virat did not require anyone's permission while choosing to marry Anushka, he surely doesn't care about people asking him to divorce her.

Neither do their fans, who have now populated the trend with jokes and memes expressing how Virushka must be laughing at the fake news and rumours being circulated about them.

Virat and Anushka to those who are Promoting the #VirushkaDivorce fake news pic.twitter.com/7gEy8gK28n — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) June 5, 2020

Anushka sharma to virat kohli after seeing #VirushkaDivorce on trending:- pic.twitter.com/x1mQ3Z917B — Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 5, 2020

Virat kohli to the people who started this trend.#VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/l1jwzdSGzX — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) June 5, 2020

Virat and Anushka's marriage has always been made a public affair. Every time Virat failed to live up to his fans' expectations on the field, his wife has been blamed. And now, those unhappy with Anushka are asking Virat to divorce her. Laughable and ludicrous as this is, may be it's time we left the duo alone.

