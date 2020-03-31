BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Vishal Bhardwaj Loves this Cop's Rendition of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' With Coronavirus Twist

Screenshot from video tweeted by Vishal Bhardwaj / @ANI.

Indian police personnel have been on the frontlines of raising awareness about coronavirus and keeping citizens flouting the rules in check.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
Ever since PM Modi announced the 21-day curfew to contain the coronavirus pandemic, obedient citizens of India have been abiding by the rules and practicing social distancing by staying home.

However, there are a few who are taking law and safety in their own hands by venturing out and making the task of the authorities all the more difficult.

To combat this and convey coronavirus awareness message loud and clear, Indian police personnel across India have come up with numerous ways to keep the defaulters in check.

After the Bengaluru cops performed an entire skit around coronavirus infection, the newest member to join the long list happens to be cop Abhinav Upadhyay, who recently made news by performing a rendition of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' from the Bollywood movie Shor in a residential area in Chattisgarh. The lyrics were tweaked to turn the popular number into a handy guide to prevent the spread of the infection.

"Ghar main hi rehna hai. Bahar nahi jaana hai. Khud ki raksha karte hue auro ko bachana hai. Sanitiser lagana hai, haath dhoke hi jaana hai, milke ab humko, corona ko harana hai. (We need to stay home. We shouldn't go out. We must save ourselves as well as others. We have to use sanitiser and wash hands. Together, we have to beat corona)".

The police officer's unique efforts didn't go in vain and Upadhyay was praised widely on microblogging site Twitter by several users including acclaimed filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. "Love it love it love it," Bhardwaj captioned the now-viral video clip.

Officer Upadhyay, however, is not alone in this unique fight against coronavirus.

Earlier, city police in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh did something unique to embarrass those who were breaking the rules. The police officers could be seen doing aarti of the rule-breakers. They even offered flowers and vermillion, complete with ‘Aaiye Aapka Intezaar Tha’ playing as the background score.

In another incident, a Chennai cop donned a 'Corona helmet' to dissuade commuters from stepping during the lockdown.

Dayananda Shegunasi, a Karnataka cop, made news by drawing coronavirus rangolis on a road in Belgaum to make passersby aware of the dangers of the virus. "Corona Danger - Stay away from me", he wrote.

