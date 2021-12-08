Vishal Garg, the infamous CEO of Better.com who went viral for his mass Zoom firing, has apparently issued an apology email to the company. According to TechCrunch, the letter was leaked on Blind, an anonymous professional platform, by a verified employee of Better. After receiving a barrage of criticism for the manner in which he laid off 900 employees, he wrote “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” in the apology email.

He added that the way he communicated the news worsened an already “difficult situation" and that he was “committed to learning from the mistake.” The online mortgage company had removed almost 9 per cent of their total workforce of 10,000 during the firing call. The viral zoom call was allegedly recorded by one of the employees. Most of the employees affected by the layoffs are from India and the US.

“This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg can be heard saying in the video. Ever since the video went viral, Google search trends saw an increase in searches for Garg and Better.

Garg also mentioned that this is the second time he is carrying out layoffs and that he had cried the first time. While he continues his speech, an employee can be heard saying “you got to be kidding me," and “this is not real…I can’t believe this." Though the CEO was heard saying that he was laying off 15 percent of their workforce, a company spokesperson later clarified that it was 9 percent, as per a report in TechCrunch.

Fortune reported that Garg allegedly said to the remaining staffers during a later call that he should have terminated the employees earlier and as many were underperforming and hence “stealing” from colleagues and customers.

