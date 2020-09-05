VHP Files Complaint Against Twitter after Iranian-Canadian Author Calls Goddess Kali 'Sexy'

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is known for a wide array of reasons: destruction, destroyer of evil forces and more, but very rarely would you see someone attribute the term 'sexy' to the mythological diety.

Iranian-Canadian author, Armin Navabi, however, would disagree.

Navabi is an atheist and the founder of a Canadian non-profit organization, an online free-thought community called Atheist Republic. Navabi's books include one called ‘Why there is no God’.

On Thursday, Navabi had posted the picture a Goddess Kali on Twitter with the caption, “Okay! I’m in love with Hinduism. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?”.

Okay! I'm in love with Hindusim. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion? Source: https://t.co/Fk87PfsaSL pic.twitter.com/rhuW4bMtvs — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 3, 2020

The tweet didn't exactly go down well with Hindus, with many thinking he shouldn't have sexualized a Hindu goddess.

May you meet Kali Maa one day 🙏🙏 — Nisha Prasad (@Pnisha5) September 3, 2020

Ok see this..our Durga puja is coming ..and we pray to her in this form..and not the way you depicted..next year you are invited..do not believe in God..no problem..but please do not distort the image of Goddess..she is worshipped as our mother . pic.twitter.com/Kzcnu851E9 — Guerrière (@Reineguerrieree) September 3, 2020

Ha ha for you to use the power of art to sexualise purity of Mahakali, Bharavi, wife of Kala Bhairav, mother of death simply depicts your suppressed sexuality, you must be getting wet nights thinking of your mother breast feeding you and pushing you out of her womb, grow up kid. https://t.co/d5mZnow3H0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Yr attack on Hinduism; mocking #Hindu Goddeses as ‘Sexy’ is racist. I doubt if u as an Iranian r acquainted with the civilization of #Bharat. Please stick to raking your own people who r drenched in hydrogen peroxide as fake blondes and reconstructed nose lines. cc @KanganaTeam https://t.co/5d2LDXnTVJ — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 4, 2020

For you, a woman is nothing more than a vagina and the mythical virgins-in-paradise are mere vagina-robots. That is why you have to put your women in tents.Problem is in your conditioning, not in the beauty of our Gods and Goddesses., who are as fearsome as they are handsome https://t.co/NDpnaXEfFz — विनोद शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@vinod_sharma) September 4, 2020

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also, didn't taken this too lightly, and have filed a formal complaint.

Navabi was surprised when his account wasn't taken down despite the mass-reporting.

After all these report campaigns, I'm surprised my Twitter account is still standing. Thank you Twitter! https://t.co/2ZZZLgtLLa — Armin Navabi (@ArminNavabi) September 5, 2020

His Twitter account, at the time of writing this article, is still up.