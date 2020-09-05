BUZZ

VHP Files Complaint Against Twitter after Iranian-Canadian Author Calls Goddess Kali 'Sexy'

Image Credits: Reuters/Twitter.

Navabi is an atheist and the founder of a Canadian non-profit organization, an online free-thought community called Atheist Republic.

Buzz Staff

In Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is known for a wide array of reasons: destruction, destroyer of evil forces and more, but very rarely would you see someone attribute the term 'sexy' to the mythological diety.

Iranian-Canadian author, Armin Navabi, however, would disagree.

Navabi is an atheist and the founder of a Canadian non-profit organization, an online free-thought community called Atheist Republic. Navabi's books include one called ‘Why there is no God’.

On Thursday, Navabi had posted the picture a Goddess Kali on Twitter with the caption, “Okay! I’m in love with Hinduism. I never knew you had sexy goddesses like these. Why would anyone pick any other religion?”.

The tweet didn't exactly go down well with Hindus, with many thinking he shouldn't have sexualized a Hindu goddess.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also, didn't taken this too lightly, and have filed a formal complaint.

Navabi was surprised when his account wasn't taken down despite the mass-reporting.

His Twitter account, at the time of writing this article, is still up.

