Vishwakarma Puja 2020: The Hindu Mythology Behind the 'Architect' of the Gods

Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated in reverence of Lord Vishwakarma, who is also known as the God of Architecture. This year, Vishwakarma Puja is being observed on September 16. The festival is mainly celebrated in factories and industrial areas. They worship their tools and machines. There are many legends linked with this festival.

Myths associated with Vishwakarma Puja

According to a legend, Lord Vishwakarma was the architect behind Ravana’s Lanka. Ravana, who was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, once went to perform the housewarming of Shiva and Parvati's abode. The palace was made of gold and it was designed by Lord Vishwakarma. The beauty of Shiva’s abode left Ravana awestruck. When Lord Shiva asked him for his wish as Dakshina (the money for performing puja), Ravana demanded the golden palace. Lord Shiva obliged and granted Ravana his wish.

Lord Vishwakarma is known to have designed Kubera's city of Alakpuri on Mount Mandara. He also created Chaitararatha, beautiful gardens in the mountain city.

He is credited with building the palace of the king of gods, Indra. Besides, as per mythical tales, he made the sacred weapon of Indra using the bones of sage Dadhichi and also the Agnayestra.

Lord Vishwakarma created Lord Krishna's city of Dwarka and also made his Sudarshan Chakra. Not only this, but he also designed Pandavas' Palace of Illusions in Indraprastha.

On Lord Brahma’s insistence, he built the Pushpaka Vimana for Kubera. He is credited with designing all the flying chariots of the gods and all their weapons.

How Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated

Artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders, industrial workers, and factory workers commemorate Vishwakarma Puja with fervor. They organize Bhandara, distribute food to the needy, and worship their tools.

Unlike every year, celebrations this time are subdued in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, the pandemic has hit factories hard and many workers have lost jobs.