BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Visit Baba ka Dhaba': How a Viral Video Got Internet to Save Old Couple's Eatery in Delhi

'Visit Baba ka Dhaba': How a Viral Video Got Internet to Save Old Couple's Eatery in Delhi

The eatery in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar was visited by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti after he came across the video on social media.

Buzz Staff

Times have been tough, businesses shut, people mostly home-bound. Among many things that have taken a hit during the pandemic is the eating-out culture. The big businesses have been impacted, but for owners of small roadside eateries, the pandemic has only been brutal.

A video of an elderly citizen in tears as his business of a small road-side eatery suffered a huge setback in the lockdown surfaced on the Internet. The elderly man has his makeshift shop in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality with the name Baba ka Dhaba, but hasn't been able to make much of a business lately.

And Internet has once again done its magic and has taken an initiative to bring a smile on the old man's face. His story has touched many hearts and in fact, Baba ka Dhaba is among the top trends on Twitter.

The video was also noticed by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti who assured help and walked the talk. The rallying call on the social media is support fro local business. The word is out and help is pouring in for Baba ka Dhaba. Twitterati shared photographs showing people queued up outside the eatery. Internet literally got together to help the old man and his family which rely on this small shop for their survival.

The helpful world of social media even started a campaign inviting people to the dhaba with the slogan 'Roses are red violets are blue, waiting for food at Baba ka Dhaba, where are you?"

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials on Wednesday to removes hurdles in the ease of doing business for the restaurant industry in Delhi. "Delhi's restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the ANI.

Next Story
Loading