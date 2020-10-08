'Visit Baba ka Dhaba': How a Viral Video Got Internet to Save Old Couple's Eatery in Delhi

Times have been tough, businesses shut, people mostly home-bound. Among many things that have taken a hit during the pandemic is the eating-out culture. The big businesses have been impacted, but for owners of small roadside eateries, the pandemic has only been brutal.

A video of an elderly citizen in tears as his business of a small road-side eatery suffered a huge setback in the lockdown surfaced on the Internet. The elderly man has his makeshift shop in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar locality with the name Baba ka Dhaba, but hasn't been able to make much of a business lately.

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

And Internet has once again done its magic and has taken an initiative to bring a smile on the old man's face. His story has touched many hearts and in fact, Baba ka Dhaba is among the top trends on Twitter.

The video was also noticed by AAP MLA Somnath Bharti who assured help and walked the talk. The rallying call on the social media is support fro local business. The word is out and help is pouring in for Baba ka Dhaba. Twitterati shared photographs showing people queued up outside the eatery. Internet literally got together to help the old man and his family which rely on this small shop for their survival.

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

Social media is indeed powerful, it can change any needy's life in minutes. All we need to use it in a positive way. 😊 Do less outrage and spread more positivity.#BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/AuTYDSmYpr — Arshad (@Arshad50508362) October 8, 2020

The helpful world of social media even started a campaign inviting people to the dhaba with the slogan 'Roses are red violets are blue, waiting for food at Baba ka Dhaba, where are you?"

Roses are Red, Violets are Blue.Waiting food at #BABAKADHABA where are you. https://t.co/tRqDUNGAdB — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) October 8, 2020

Roses are redViolets are blueWe're at Baba ka DhabaWhere are you?Come one, come all.Address: Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir. Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017 pic.twitter.com/JS06YqCYeW — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal directed officials on Wednesday to removes hurdles in the ease of doing business for the restaurant industry in Delhi. "Delhi's restaurants are the pride of Delhi and provide employment to lakhs of people. I have directed all the respective departments to remove unnecessary hassles in the smooth running of restaurants in Delhi," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the ANI.