Visiting Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi? Make Sure to Dress in 'Civilised' Clothes as per 'Indian Culture'

The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a "civilised" manner, or as per the "Indian culture", when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

When contacted, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer Kanhuraj Bagate told PTI on Tuesday that it is just an appeal, and the trust has not imposed any dress code on devotees. He said the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district, in "objectionable" attire.

"Since it is a holy and sacred place, we have appealed to the devotees come to the shrine dressed in civilized attire, or as per the Indian culture," he said.

According to a report in Mirror Now, the temple premises have been covered with posters with instructions about the dress code.

"Sai devotees are requested to dress according to Indian culture as you are entering religious place". The posters have been made in English and Marathi.

The report, however, said that the rules had not yet been made mandatory.

The Sai temple reopened nearly a month ago when religious institutions started opening under Unlock. To ensure avoiding crowding of pilgrims and devotees, the temple which is a popular pilgrimage and tourism destination, temple authorities have put in place a token system since its reopening.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust was in news earlier in January after residents of Shirdi, the temple town where Sai Baba spent his last days, threatened a shutdown over a row on the birthplace of the 19th-century saint 102 years after he took samadhi.

