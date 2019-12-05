'Our Crew is Human Too': Vistara Chief Shuts Down Man Complaining About Air Hostess Napping in Lounge
'Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down,' Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor wrote in a tweet.
Image credits: Bengali News18.
Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor's simple yet befitting response to a Twitter user complaining about one of the airline's crews snoozing in the lounge area has resonated with many on social media.
Sharing a photograph of the Vistara air hostess napping at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport lounge, the agitated passenger tagged the airline and wrote:
"Your cabin crew providing negative image of **** airline @BLR domestic lounge on December 3. Please improve your image provided by the cabin crew."
One expected the airline to be apologetic about the incident, instead, Sanjiv Kapoor reminded the passenger that the airline's crew were only human.
"We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media," he wrote in a tweet.
"Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down," he further added.
We do not condone such photos being taken of our crew or customers without their permission, nor do we think it is correct to post such photos on social media. Our crew are the finest in the industry, and are human too. We suggest you do the right thing and take the photo down.— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 4, 2019
Twitter users were quick to notice Kapoor's response and they hailed the Vistara chief for defending his employee. Many others slammed the passenger for clicking the photo without the consent of the crew member.
Well said Sanjiv, not sure on what authority he took the picture and taking nap while waiting for the flight is not a crime. In the name of Aviation analyst somebody cannot post an individuals picture in the social media without their permission. Hope Vistara files case— Jey (@jeyaprabhakar) December 4, 2019
This is in very bad taste and judgement . Actually , Twitter should take this down , as it's a clear violation of your crew member's fundamental rights. It's no secret that Cabin Crew have probably amongst the toughest jobs ! Leave em alone Mr.Analyst !— Gallery One (@galleryoneindia) December 4, 2019
You're a leader, it's very important to lead the team providing them with enthusiasm and support bcz they work for the company Day & Night. Vistara has a great team leader. https://t.co/QXZx5gtewt— Siddharth Mohan (@Siddhar78304665) December 4, 2019
Entirely agree.— Puneet M (@Puneet_Durafit) December 4, 2019
Bosses like these ❤️ https://t.co/WIKjbSZBS8— Samarpita Mukherjee Sharma (@BookLuster) December 4, 2019
