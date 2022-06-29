Visually Impaired Japanese Skater Creates Two Consecutive Skating Ollie Records

Ryusei Ouchi, a visually impaired skateboarder from Japan, has just registered two Guinness World Records to his name. The two records include the most skateboard ollies in one minute blindfolded, and the most consecutive skateboard ollies blindfolded.

Ryusei’s record attempt took place in the SKiP FACTORY, an indoor skateboarding facility in Saitama, where he presently resides. He was able to achieve 33 ollies in one minute as well as 142 consecutive skateboard ollies, while being blindfolded, both creating records.

The skating move known as the ollie entails snapping the board’s tail off of a surface and lifting the entire board into the air.

Rushi Ochi started skateboarding at the age of 14. Skateboarding was his dream, his passion, but the hindrance was a disease that soon led to the loss of his eyesight. The skateboarder, while still in primary school, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa.

The disease was at its initial stage when he started skateboarding and he still had his eyesight intact. He, though, lost his eyesight over the years and has now, unfortunately, lost 95 percent of his ability to see the world.

“The more you lose your sight, the more you lose tricks. All the tricks you worked so hard to get are gone… only because you cannot see,” recollected the skater in a conversation with Guinness. Despite his visual disability and his parents not approving of his passion for the sport (Ryusei understands that his parents were only concerned about his safety), he didn’t quit. Even though his parents refused to buy him a skateboard, he assembled his DIY skateboard with components collected from his buddies.

Ryusei had a back injury a few days before the attempt, but he still broke the record for the most skateboard ollies in a minute while wearing blinders by performing 33 of them. After a little rest, he attempted the most consecutive blindfolded skateboard ollies. This is a tremendous physical effort—Ryusei rode the skateboard for about 20 minutes! The outcome was an astonishingly high number of 142 ollies.

Ryusei chose to set a conventional record while wearing a blindfold, despite the fact that there are record categories specifically created for people with vision impairments.

