Viswanathan Anand, Chahal and Biswa Will Play Chess to Raise Funds for the Underprivileged

The leg-spinner who is a well-known chess fanatic will be joined by the chess champions Viswanathan Anand, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujrathi and Tania Sachdeva in this initiative where they will battle it out over 64 squares in black or white.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Currently, the nationwide lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of trouble for the underprivileged, and many are struggling to find two square meals a day.

This unfortunate situation has seen sportspersons among many others do their bit to help.

Staying true to that, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal will be part of an initiative called ‘Chess for Charity’ on April 25 to raise funds for some of the most vulnerable sections of society.

The leg-spinner who is a well-known chess fanatic will be joined by the chess champions Viswanathan Anand, Nihal Sarin, Vidit Gujrathi and Tania Sachdeva in this initiative where they will battle it out over 64 squares in black or white.

Along with these champions, comedians Tanmay Bhat and Biswa K Rath will also be part of this initiative.

Earlier in the month, Viswanathan Anand along with other Grand Masters Pentala Harikrishna, Vidit Gujrathi, Baskaran Adhiban, Humpy Koneru, and Harika Dronavalli offered a twenty-board simultaneous exhibition for donors to take place on Chess.com.

The proceeds from the event which was streamed live on Chess.com/tv were sent to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund to fight COVID-19.

