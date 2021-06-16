Viswanathan Anand Wants You to 'Move on' from Zerodha Co-founder 'Cheating' to Beat Him in Chess

Days after controversy following a charity chess match between chess legend Anand Viswanathan and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath which the latter admittedly won by cheating, Chess.com has put out a statement defending the match. Announcing that it had reinstated Kamath’s account which had been suspended following outrage about the entrepreneur using unfair means to win the match against Anand, Chess.com’s Danny Rensch said that the matter had been resolved.

“Given the forthcoming cooperation of the players and the clarification that not all the rules were properly understood, neither Chess.com nor Anand himself sees any reason to uphold the matter any further, " the statement read.

In the statement, the organisation also clarified that it in no way supported or endorsed the used of unrated methods or cheating to play and win matches but stressed that the game was played in “good faith" for charity and that Anand himself had no interest in pursuing the issue any further.

Anand also took to Twitter to express the same. “It’s time to move on and get closure on this", he tweeted.

The statement comes days after Kamath’s Chess.com account was suspended following a charity chess match held on June 13 in which Viswanathan Anand played against 10 celebrities from all walks of life to raise relief funds for Covid-19 victims. Kamath ‘won’ the match by beating Anand but it was later revealed that he used unfair means and unauthorised assistance to win.

Following the outrage, both Kamath and Anand took to Twitter to clarify that the match was played in good faith and admitted that he did indeed take help from unauthorised sources. Both Kamath and Anand said that the match was a simulation. Sharing a press note by Kamath, Anand wrote, “Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone".

Not everyone on social media, however, was pleased with Chess.com’s decision to reinstate Kamath’s account.

For a moment, I thought the rules would be the same for billionaires. I was naive. They can cheat.— Thibault D (@ornicar) June 15, 2021

The match was held on June 13 to raise funds for the Akshay Patra Foundation Covid-19 relief fund for feeding the needy.

