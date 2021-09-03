Vitalik Buterin's Definition Of Love For Elon Musk Includes Baby X AE A-12

Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum which is a blockchain platform that acts as a world computer for decentralized applications, held a rare ask me anything (AMA) session on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian-Canadian businessman informed his 2.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website that he will be “doing a random Twitter experiment just on this day.” However, Buterin restricted the AMA session as he wrote, “only the 268 people I follow can reply to this tweet. Feel free to ask things and I’ll talk about anything crypto or non-crypto related.”

Doing a random twitter experiment just on this day. Only the 268 people I follow can reply to this tweet. Feel free to ask things and I'll talk about anything crypto or non-crypto related.— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 1, 2021

The opportunity gave the 268 Tweeples a chance to put forth questions that they were always willing to ask. Most of the questions were regarding cryptocurrency, while some were regarding his personal life. But the one question that stood out from all of them was Tesla founder Elon Musk who asked “What is love?”

What is love?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 2, 2021

Considering how the question could have been answered in myriad ways, Buterin decided to reply to Musk’s query with a response that would surely resonate with the SpaceX founder. Buterin replied to the question with a similar line that is mentioned in the 90s hit song “What is love” by Haddaway. In his tweet, the Ethereum creator named Musk’s youngest son’s name and wrote, “X AE A-12 don’t hurt me.”

X AE A-12 don't hurt me…— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

Buterin certainly left quite an impression as the response received 21k likes. The 27-year-old programmer wished to tell Musk that love is what he feels for his son. Musk posted a picture of his son X AE A-12 in response to Buterin’s definition of love. In the picture, the little one is seen wearing an expression of shock with a gaping mouth. The picture certainly captured the reaction of Musk and may soon be turned into a meme by the creative netizens.

Besides defining love, Buterin also answered questions on how he thinks about the unbundling of citizenship over the coming decade. The tech genius replied, “We definitely think we’re seeing a trend toward governments becoming more like market actors (and also “private" actors becoming more like governments) over the course of this decade. We’ll see more and more passport selling, governance franchising, autonomous zone agreements, etc.”

I definitely think we're seeing a trend toward governments becoming more like market actors (and also "private" actors becoming more like governments) over the course of this decade. We'll see more and more passport selling, governance franchising, autonomous zone agreements, etc— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 2, 2021

