Vivek Oberoi Wished Bachchans Recovery from Covid-19. Trolls Need to Get Past His 'History' With Aishwarya

While the coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in Indians in terms of kindness, perseverance, and compassion, it also seems to have given expression to some of the murkier aspects of human nature such as hate, discrimination, and racism. And now, as the pandemic hits India's film industry, the gossip mills just can't stop spinning even amid a sea of prayers and good wishes.

Take the case of one of Bollywood's most influential families, for instance. On Saturday, Indians found out Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, had been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for Covid-19. Soon after, reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her and Junior B's daughter contracting the disease surfaced on social media.

Fans, well-wishers and film-industry colleagues flooded online spaces with heartfelt messages for the actors, wishing them a speedy recovery in a bid to keep their spirits up in these testing times.

Among the many who sent out messages for Aishwarya and family for a speedy recovery from COVID-19 was Saathiya actor Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Has Covid-19, Rekha's House Sealed. But Indians are Busy with Sexist Memes and Rumours

"Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family," Oberoi quoted a news piece on Sunday, wishing well for the Bachchans.





Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏 https://t.co/23BEckqTLa

— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

Oberoi's thoughtful message for his Bollywood peer turned into a display of mockery and the actor was in direct line of Internet trolling. His past was dug up in poor taste with reaction memes, something which also saw Salman Khan pop up in the mentions of his original tweet.







Bhai stay safe from this indian virus pic.twitter.com/rIp04NYcP8

— bhot hard (@Rip_allhaters) July 12, 2020



True love never dies. I can feel your situation. You are a gentleman. I really feel bad how she used you and went sideline when you actually need her. You fought and took stand for her but she betrayed you. More power to you brother. — Captain Twitts (@captaintwitts) July 12, 2020









I know u still miss your love 😃

— Sk Patel 🌻 (@Sid_Patel2) July 12, 2020

Oberoi and the then unmarried Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai were reportedly in a relationship in the early 2000s. Their alleged relationship became a daily fixture in gossip tabloids and affected both the actors. In later interviews, Oberoi confirmed that the period took a toll on his otherwise promising career.

Both actors have since acted in projects together such as the 2004 film "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" and the duo share a civil relationship. But it seems social media continues to need lessons in how to be civil.

The reported relationship between Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi was two decades ago and guess what? The actors have moved on in their lives. It's time you do, too.