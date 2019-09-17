Woman Wakes up to Find She Swallowed 2.4-Carat Diamond Ring in Sleep in US
Upon waking up, Jenna Evans, 29, from San Diego realised that thanks to her vivid and wild dream, she had unknowingly swallowed a 2.4-carat diamond ring.
Representational photo (Reuters)
A nightmare for a US woman turned into a reality when she swallowed a diamond ring in her dreams.
29-year-old Jenna Evans from San Diego realised in the morning that, thanks to her vivid and wild dream, she had unknowingly swallowed a 2.4-carat diamond ring.
Jenna Evans wrote about her ordeal in a Facebook post last week that has now gone viral. She explained she was having a vivid dream in which she and her fiancé, Bobby Howell, were in a "sketchy situation" involving a high-speed train and some "bad guys."
"He told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it; so I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water riiiight about the time I realized what I was doing," Evans said. "I assumed this too was a dream, because who actually swallows their engagement ring, so I went back to sleep," wrote Evans in the post.
She had to rush to a hospital where the doctors decided against letting the ring pass naturally through her system, and instead went for an upper endoscopy. The engagement ring was found in Evans' intestines, just beyond her stomach.
"Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning - I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world," Evans wrote.
She had waited more than five years for her perfect engagement ring. She told CBS Sacramento that she and Howell have been together for that long and that she picked out all of the stones for engagement ring herself. Evans says that she now takes her ring off before going to bed.
