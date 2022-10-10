Vizag Bridegroom Served 125 Food Items At Engagement Function

On par with the food hospitality of the native people two Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh, a family of bride served as many as 125 vegetarian food items to the bridegroom at the engagement function in Visakhapatnam recently. The bridegroom was surprised with the heavy fat food served to him with love and affection.

Like people of Godavari districts where they can treat the guests as gods and serve the food items from sea-food to vegetarian food items. Here at Visakhapatnam the family members of the bride have put all their efforts for one week to make all items served in one plate to the bridegroom.

The father of the bride Kalagrala Srinivasa Rao is working as Railway Loco Pilot. The bride’s family belonged to the Arya Vysya community, stunned the father of the bridegroom Ramakrishna who is a business magnate. The surprising engagement ceremony went viral on the social media where the netizens appreciating the bride’s family with comments, likes and shares.

According to the bride’s family members, as many as 95 items were brought from outside by placing orders to the food item makers concerned. This also included food items made of dry fruits.

Here is the list of as many as 125 traditional Andhra food items where one’s taste buds will become super active after going through the names of the items:

Pulihora (rice item made of Tamarind), Burelu (sweet made of rice flour, jaggery or sugar), Payasam (Kheer), Jangri, Ariselu (sweet made of rice flour, jaggery or sugar), Nuvvula Ariselu (sweet made of Sesame seeds, rice flour and jaggery or sugar), Sweet Boondi, Madagula Halwa, Bandar Halwa, Red Halwa, Madhu Kalakand, Cham Cham, Bengal Cutlets, Tikka Sweet, Mudda Kalakand, Dilbar Kalakand, Kaju Kalakand, Horlicks Kalakand, Nethi Mysore Pak, Nethi Soan Papidi, Butter Barfi, Dry Fruits Barfi, Dry Fruits Halwa, Dry Fruits Laddu, Amul Chocolate Laddu, Badam Barlie, Dry Fruits Kalakand, Malai Puri Bellam Sunnundalu (sweet made of jaggery), Paneer Jilebi, Whte Kova, Red Kova, Special Kova, Malia Kova, Pista Cowa Roll, Saada Kova Roll, Kaju Kapata, Dry Fruit Bullet, Kajoo Mithai, Bengali Sandwich, Amul Barfi, Vetakaram Sweets are of dry items.

Food items made of rice, wheat, jaggery, sugar, tamarind, Sesame seeds, curd, lemon including, Bellam Paramannam, Panchadara, Nimma Pulihora, Chakkera Pongali, Dadyojanam, Nethi Semiya, Godhuma Nooka Prasadam, Kaju Katti, Paramannam, Chintapandu Pulihora, Kaaram Jeedi Pappu (Warm Spiced Cashews), white rice, biryani, fried rice, Paneer curry, Tomato Pappu (made of dal), Tootie Frootie Red, Tootie Frootie Green, Chinna Maida Chegodilu, Pappu Chegodilu, Nuvvula Chegodilu, Potato chips, Vaamu Janthikalu, Chakkilalu, Namkis, Chinna Mixture, Pedda Mixture, Corn Flour Mixture, Vaamu Pakodi, Atukulu Mixture, Erra Kommulu, Jeedipappu Biscuits (Cashew), Vulli Rings (Onion), Karapusa Chinnadi, Gavvalu, Gavval Doppalu, Paneer Jilebi, Kaju Barfi, Motichoor, Kalakand, Black Gulab Jamun, China Chinna Gulab Jamun, China Pedda Gulab Jamun, Mysore Pak, Pappunda, Pappu Chikki, Nuvvulunda, Nuvvual Chikki, Kobbarunda, Gulabi Puvvulu, Paala Kaayalu, Pedda Laadu, Special Motichoor Laddus, Basara Laddu, Pedda Kaja, Chinna Kaja, Badusha, Maida Kajjikaaya, Tomato Sweet and daily served pickles were there in the menu of as many as 125 food items.

Though it became an eye feast to the bridegroom, he said that he was unable eat all the 125 food items in one day. By saying the above words, the bridegroom made the family of the bride more proud.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here