Vladimir Putin Compared Russia to 'Cancelled' JK Rowling and Twitter is Confused

Vladimir Putin just compared Russia to JK Rowling, lamenting about “cancel culture", and the Harry Potter author lashed back in a tweet. As per The Guardian, the Russian President said on Friday that the West was attempting to “cancel" the country’s 1,000-year culture and its people. His comment comes in light of events involving Russian artists being cancelled after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Rachmaninov, too, are being cancelled, alleged Putin. Russian cultural figures who backed the war saw their events being cancelled recently, including that of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who is a friend and supporter of Putin. In this context, Putin said: “Recently they cancelled the children’s writer Joanne Rowling because she – the author of books that have sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide – fell out of favour with fans of so-called gender freedoms." JK Rowling is infamously known for her transphobic comments.

Advertisement

Rowling reacted to Putin’s comment, tweeting: “Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine"

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/aNItgc5aiW— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2022

Social media users were surprised at the development, to say the least.

Vladimir Putin has just described himself and JK Rowling as victims of cancel culture and I think I might die now pic.twitter.com/suayX17OMR— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 25, 2022

Putin comments about JK Rowling suggest a deeply bizarre degree of acquaintance with American partisan discourse. Does he watch Fox news?— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) March 25, 2022

Putin invading a country, a quarter of his generals getting killed, and then giving a speech where he says "I stand with JK Rowling" is hilarious I'm sorry— Aufheben Culture (@julie_neuhouser) March 25, 2022

When JK Rowling sat in that cafe all those years ago, there’s no way she could have known she’d one day be endorsed by Vladimir Putin. Never give up on your dreams.— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2022

When Putin holds you up as an example, @jk_rowling, maybe have a think about things. Ask, “is it possible I’ve been wrong?” https://t.co/rMFYqApNZN— Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) March 25, 2022

Absolutely no one:Putin to JK Rowling: pic.twitter.com/zj6qvg8j0J — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) March 25, 2022

Putin has all along expressed his disapproval of Western “liberal" values. Rowling has been standing with Ukraine since the war broke out.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.