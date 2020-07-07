BUZZ

Vlogger Hilariously Composes a Ritviz Song in Two Minutes and We Are Amazed at the Sheer Accuracy

The video has been shared nearly 10,000 times on Twitter and has been liked over 32,000 times.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
A Twitter user seems to have cracked singer Ritviz song-making, all within two minutes and eight steps. The Twitter user with the name Anshumon Sharma on Monday shared a video with caption 'How to Make Ritviz songs in two minutes'

Lyrics from a random word like aasman (sky) followed by few random sentences put in sync with the sound of classical instruments like tabla, south Indian wedding music and singing as if high with few other steps and the vlogger makes something like a Rivitz song.

Take a look:

The video has been shared nearly 10,000 times on Twitter and has been liked over 32,000 times. The song nearly matches Ritviz songs and Twitterati are amazed at the similarities.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ritviz is a young singer-songwriter, electronic musician and producer hailing from Maharashtra's Pune. His song "Udd Gaye" featured on AIB. official Youtube Channel after he won the Bacardi House Party Sessions Competition.

