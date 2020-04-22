Vlogger Prajakta Koli Has an Idea to Make 'Stay Home' Fun With 'Pocha' and Indian YouTubers are Onboard

With no house help to help you with chores at home and enough time at disposal in the lockdown, people are taking the reins of the household chores themselves. But social media influencers are making things fun and engaging by turning these activities into social media challenges. One such example is Prajakta Koli.

Koli recently uploaded the video of her mopping the floor and passing the cleaning cloth to other social media influencers and comedians like Mallika Dua, Bhuvan Bam, Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Abish Mathew, etc with the caption ‘Pass the Pocha Challenge’.

“#SelfQuarantine: Pass the pochha, please! #Hmm Stay home and clean! #PassThePochhaChallenge THANK YOU,”she captioned the video with and tagged others. The video has been viewed over a million times after she uploaded it on Tuesday.





Mumbai-based vlogger Koli, who goes by the name Mostlysane on Instagram, has some two million followers.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country in late March, the virtual world of internet turned out to be the source of socialising in times of social distancing. Social media challenges like uploading childhood pictures, your favourite pictures of friends and even your awkward photos have kept the netizens busy, while the vloggers are keeping people in good humour with their content.

