Vogue Comes Under Fire For Kendall Jenner's 'Afro' Hairstyle In Photoshoot
Many on the internet accused Vogue and Jenner of appropriating black and African culture and asked why women of colour were not used for such photoshoots.
Supermodel and the Kardashians' step sister Kendall Jenner has recently been receiving a lot of flak on the internet for a hairstyle she sported. In a recent photoshoot for Vogue Magazine, Jenner was photographed with a head full of cornrows.
The pictures of the photoshoot which were posted on Vogue's Instagram featured Jenner in a styled 'afro', posing with Dutch model Imaan Hammam. The spread was photographed by Mikael Jansson, and is featured in the magazine and on VOGUE‘s website. The photos are from the November 2018 issue of the magazine and highlight VOGUE’s CFDA Fashion Fund.
View this post on Instagram
Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018
While many complimented Jenner for nailing the look, most netizens did not take kindly to the shoot, which many referred to as an act of careless appropriation of African and black culture. They also raised questions about why women of colour were not used for such photoshoots.
Kendall Jenner’s latest controversy 😬 I swear babygirl enjoys pissing black peoples off. I can’t even wait for her half baked apology on why she wore afro hair for this shoot. pic.twitter.com/6oZqZYG9sM — Beauty Queen in tears... (@Moosa_Kaula) October 23, 2018
why don't you just get a black model???? LITERALLY OF THESE BLACK MODELS AND OTHER MODELS OF COLOUR ARE LITERALLY AS GOOD OR PROBABLY BETTER THAN KENDALL THIS ISN'T JUST BACKLASH SIS IT'S F A C T S !!
— lil black boy!!🍇 (@blkshippuden) October 24, 2018
Instead of hiring a Black model, Vogue just teased Kendall Jenner's hair into an afro and called it a day.https://t.co/DACk1NYRDr — theGrio.com (@theGrio) October 22, 2018
Instead of hiring a model with an Afro @voguemagazine decided to make Kendall Jenner a “make shift” Afro. People are calling them out on Cultural Appropriation. What y’all think ? #voguemagazine #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/Bz4R3VJjUF
— MissBulll (@Reneecbull) October 22, 2018
Why are people surprised that VOGUE the people who in over a century have hired only ONE black photographer put an afro on Kendall Jenner the spokesperson for cultural appropriation??? — ginger (@exgirlfrnd) October 24, 2018
Vogue magazine has since responded apologizing for the image "if it came across differently than intended, and (they) certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."
Earlier, Kendall Jenner's advertisement with Pepsi also drew Internet flak when critics alleged that it belittled the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.
Why is this girl always involved in PR disaster?
— Adams P. Lojok (@Lojok) October 24, 2018
