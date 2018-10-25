GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vogue Comes Under Fire For Kendall Jenner's 'Afro' Hairstyle In Photoshoot

Many on the internet accused Vogue and Jenner of appropriating black and African culture and asked why women of colour were not used for such photoshoots.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 25, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are often in the news and usually it's not for the best of reasons. While it is common for the socialite sisters coming under media scrutiny for things like inspiring or promoting questionable beauty trends (read 'vampire facials' and lip plumping challenges), this time one of them has been called out for cultural appropriation.

Supermodel and the Kardashians' step sister Kendall Jenner has recently been receiving a lot of flak on the internet for a hairstyle she sported. In a recent photoshoot for Vogue Magazine, Jenner was photographed with a head full of cornrows.

The pictures of the photoshoot which were posted on Vogue's Instagram featured Jenner in a styled 'afro', posing with Dutch model Imaan Hammam. The spread was photographed by Mikael Jansson, and is featured in the magazine and on VOGUE‘s website. The photos are from the November 2018 issue of the magazine and highlight VOGUE’s CFDA Fashion Fund.







Fifteen years and 150 finalists later, the @CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize has created global stars, local heroes, a must-watch New York Fashion Week, and, most important, a true sense of community among designers of all ages and backgrounds—all with differing aesthetic and commercial aspirations—who communicate, collaborate, and essentially care for one another through the fun and not-so-fun times. Laura Vassar Brock—one of the founders of 2016 #CVFF winner Brock Collection—says, “We spoke to a few friends who had gone through it, and they all said the same thing: that the Fashion Fund is a life-changing experience. And indeed it was!” Tap the link in our bio to learn more. Photographed by @mikaeljansson, styled by @tonnegood, Vogue, November 2018


While many complimented Jenner for nailing the look, most netizens did not take kindly to the shoot, which many referred to as an act of careless appropriation of African and black culture. They also raised questions about why women of colour were not used for such photoshoots.

















Vogue magazine has since responded apologizing for the image "if it came across differently than intended, and (they) certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it."

Earlier, Kendall Jenner's advertisement with Pepsi also drew Internet flak when critics alleged that it belittled the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

