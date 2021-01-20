News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Vogue is Releasing a New Edition of Kamala Harris Cover After Facing Backlash Over Old One
2-MIN READ

Vogue is Releasing a New Edition of Kamala Harris Cover After Facing Backlash Over Old One

The new cover will be released after Harris is sworn in as the new vice president of the US on Wednesday. (Credit: Vogue/Instagram)

The new cover will be released after Harris is sworn in as the new vice president of the US on Wednesday. (Credit: Vogue/Instagram)

The edition will be published online with a photo of Harris wearing a Michael Kors powder blue formal suit.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In light of the recent backlash it faced for its latest issue's cover image of the magazine featuring US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Vogue will be releasing a limited print edition of its February issue, it was announced on Tuesday.

The edition will be published online with a photo of Harris wearing a Michael Kors powder blue formal suit. This particular photo was released online but the magazine had gone with another photo of Harris, where she is seen wearing a pair of sneakers and seemingly not so formal wear and had irked people who saw it as a way to diminish Harris' achievements. Vogue announced the same on its Instagram handle.

Harris will be the first woman in American history to hold the position of Vice President. She will also be the first woman of colour to ever hold this high a political position in United States. But the critics believed the magazine cover along with the caption used "Be the people, for the people, the United States of Fashion" ended up disrespecting her despite all that she has achieved and made it look like just another informal magazine cover.

Also Read: Vogue Cover of Kamala Harris Was Meant to Break Stereotypes. It Made Her Skin 'Lighter'

Many also felt the cover may have lightened her skin colour, either by post-Photoshop, or simply by strategic lighting, which was pointed out by several on Twitter.

Vogue's editor-in-chief had also spoken about the controversy last week and defended the said informal cover photo of Harris. Giving her statement to the New York Times, Wintour had said, “Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the vice-president-elect’s incredible victory.” She had added that she felt the picture was “very, very accessible and approachable and real”.

American photographer Tyler Mitchell had posted both the images on his social media.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...