'Voice Has a Face': Minecraft Star 'Dream' Finally Revealed His Face and Internet Went Wild

YouTube sensation, Dream, who is popular for his Minecraft videos has finally revealed his face. The YouTuber who enjoys a whopping following of 30 million subscribers, had always kept his face hidden behind a smiley mask for years. The video posted on YouTube on Sunday night features the creator contemplating different ways to unveil his face. Initially, he sits with his back facing the camera, he then hides behind a green screen and also sleeps with a blanket on for a brief moment before finally revealing what he looks like.

“My name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online, maybe you’ve heard of me, maybe not. Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don’t care who I am and you’ve seen my face,” he said while introducing himself to his online fan base. In the same video, Dream also revealed the purpose of the face reveal. According to the YouTube star, he was about to meet a friend for the first time in several years.

The friend in question wants to film a video of him meeting Dream and, in addition to this, the YouTuber now aims at having more public life and start doing things. This will include him meeting fellow internet creators. He wants to, “Just get out in the world, be an actual creator, be a person.” The face reveal video garnered over 16 million views in less than 12 hours of the video’s release.

Dream opened up about how he has been bunkered by people who have tried to leak his face in the past. “I’ve been bunkered, people have been trying to leak my face, trying to find what I look like, there are too many.” While explaining what this face reveal means for him, the creator added, “I’m going to keep making the same content, I’m going to make Minecraft videos. I don’t plan on adding a face cam but to be honest, I will make more IRL content as well, where I and my friends will be doing things. Lots of creative ideas coming up. Finally, the question’s over what does dream look like.”

He ended the video on an emotional note by claiming that his channel is living proof that people can achieve anything. Moreover, he doesn’t want his face reveal to take away anything from that. He concluded, “This channel is living proof that anyone can do anything. Anyone can be under the mask. I don’t want my face reveal to take away from that fact because it’s true and it can be. You can do it if you want to. Dream could have been anyone from anywhere. I love you guys from the bottom of my heart for the impact you’ve had on me, my family, my friends, and everyone around me. I will be forever in debt to my viewers and to my subscribers. I love you guys.”

Here are some reactions to the story:

A Youtuber named GeorgeNotFound, an English YouTuber most known for creating Minecraft videos. said that “i already watched the video before it was uploaded im better than all of you. this is actual youtube history!”

Another user named Scristen said “Everyone talking about how he finally revealed his face, but the fact that he was able to hide his face from the world for so long is really impressive!”

Some users expectations was really high and it ended up in disappointment “This video has proved one thing, people’s expectations were way too high. Why be mad at someone for not looking the way you expected? He looks fine just the way he is”

Some users who is a crazy fan of dream says, “So crazy to put a face to the world after 2 years in this Fandom. So incredibly proud of him. You deserve the world”

Another user named Clulessnyx says, “Two whole years I’ve been around in this fandom and i got to see your face. I seriously still couldn’t process this but let me tell you i am so happy. I can’t wait for a new era to begin :))”

Dream’s internet presence dates back to 2014, he is popular on the internet for being a Minecraft gamer.

What is your reaction to this story?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here