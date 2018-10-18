English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Volcanic Underwater World Discovered Off Coast of Tasmania
Mapping revealed seamounts measuring up to 3km (1.9miles) from the seabed, but 2km (1.2miles) below the surface.
(Reuters)
Loading...
Scientists claim to have discovered a new underwater world off the Tasmanian coast made up of volcanic mountain peaks that tower about 3km from the seafloor.
During a 25-day research expedition, a team of researchers from the Australia National University detected the chain of volcanic seamounts 400km east of Tasmania using detailed seafloor mapping technology.
A seamount is a mountain that rises from the ocean floor but remains below the water surface.
Mapping revealed seamounts measuring up to 3km (1.9miles) from the seabed, but 2km (1.2miles) below the surface.
Throughout the expedition, scientists also noted frequent visits from marine life like humpback and long-finned pilot whales and seabirds like albatross and petrel, a sign that the seamounts may serve as vital stopping signposts for migratory animals -- or what researcher Eric Woehler described as an underwater migratory highway.
"Clearly, these seamounts are a biological hotspot that supports life, both directly on them, as well as in the ocean above," he said in a statement.
The team will return to the area later this year to conduct two more research voyages.
During a 25-day research expedition, a team of researchers from the Australia National University detected the chain of volcanic seamounts 400km east of Tasmania using detailed seafloor mapping technology.
A seamount is a mountain that rises from the ocean floor but remains below the water surface.
Mapping revealed seamounts measuring up to 3km (1.9miles) from the seabed, but 2km (1.2miles) below the surface.
Throughout the expedition, scientists also noted frequent visits from marine life like humpback and long-finned pilot whales and seabirds like albatross and petrel, a sign that the seamounts may serve as vital stopping signposts for migratory animals -- or what researcher Eric Woehler described as an underwater migratory highway.
"Clearly, these seamounts are a biological hotspot that supports life, both directly on them, as well as in the ocean above," he said in a statement.
The team will return to the area later this year to conduct two more research voyages.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 E-Buzz: Big Little Things
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United Make Stellar Comeback as Chennaiyin FC Crumble at Home
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Bhuneshwar-Bumrah and the Brotherhood of India's New Ball Attack
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- Resurgent Sevilla Take Aim at Stuttering Barcelona in Top-of-table Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...