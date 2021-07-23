Volcano Beneath Indian Ocean Resembles Lord of the Rings' 'Eye of Sauron'

Ocean scientists in Australia have discovered an ancient undersea volcano resembling the Eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings movie Trilogy. The volcano resides more than three kilometres below the sea surface and about 280 kilometres southeast of Christmas Island, a northwestern Australian territory in the Indian Ocean. The volcano belongs to the Karma cluster of seamounts, which are believed to be more than 100 millionyears old.

Using multibeam sonar, scientists uncovered the volcano’s giant oval-shaped caldera. A caldera is a depression in the mouth of a volcano caused as a result of its collapse. When a volcano erupts, magma filled in its chambers is spewed out. The emptied magma chambers can collapse causing a crater-like depression in the volcano. It can also leave a rim on the outer base of the volcano. However, if the volcano continues spewing magma, a new peak begins to form.

The caldera of the discovered volcano is 6.2km by 4.8km across, surrounded by a rim as high as 300 metres. The caldera and the rim are what give the volcano its resemblance to the fearsome villain, with the caldera being its pupil and the rim being its eyelids.

The caldera, belonging to the 100-million-year old Karma cluster, has relatively less sedimentation of dead sea organisms, which makes scientists believe that it looks quite fresh to be so old. The chief scientist of the expedition, Tim O’Hara believes that the sedimentation should have been fast enough to partially smother the caldera. “Instead, it is possible that volcanoes have continued to sprout or new ones formed long after the original foundation,” O’Hara wrote in an article published on The Conversation.

The discovery was made during a 45-day long marine expedition by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation where marine scientists conducted remote vehicle investigations using ocean vessels. The voyage also discovered a relatively smaller sea mountain hidden beneath several volcanic cones. Another seamount discovered by the scientists was larger and flat-topped. Interestingly, because scientists named the volcano based on Lord of the Rings, they named these two seamounts as Barad-dûr (“Dark Fortress”) and Ered Lithui (“Ash Mountains”) -more references from the classic trilogy. All three structures belong to the Karma cluster.

