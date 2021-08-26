Volcanoes Played Key Role in Maintaining Earth’s Temperature: Study

The functioning of Earth is a complex process and even after years of research to understand geology, there’s always some discovery that leaves us amazed. Now, a recent study by a team of researchers has discovered new facts about the role of volcanoes in Earth’s functioning. The findings claim that volcanoes over the past millions of years have played a key role in stabilizing Earth’s temperature.

The research team that included scientists from the University of Southampton (UK), University of Sydney (Australia), University of Ottawa (USA), and University of Leeds (UK) studied the processes in the solid Earth, atmosphere, and ocean over the last 400 million years. The findings were published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The results of this study were based on the analysis of the chemical weathering process that involves the natural breakdown and dissolution of rocks at the surface of the Earth. This process produces elements like magnesium and calcium that eventually get flushed into oceans through rivers. The elements then get converted into minerals that lock CO2 in water. This mechanism helps to check the release of the gas in the atmosphere and maintains atmospheric CO2 level and the global climate level over geological time

For the research, the scientists built a novel ‘Earth network’ by using machine learning algorithms and plate tectonic reconstructions. This allowed researchers to find the dominant interactions within the Earth system and the way they evolve over time

The findings revealed that over the last 400 million years, continental volcanic arcs, chains of volcanoes, were the major determinants of weathering intensity. Volcanoes are known to be one of the fastest eroding features on Earth and they facilitated rapid weathering process flushing minerals into the oceans that helped to lock CO2 in ocean water

The study also challenges the theory that the Earth’s climate stability over millions of years highlighted the balance between weathering in the continental interiors and the seafloor. The data dismissed the idea of the geological tug of war between the landmasses and seafloor as a dominant driver of Earth surface weathering.

The new findings offer crucial insight into the future of climate change handling and suggest that using artificially improved weathering could help to maintain the CO2 level in the atmosphere.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here