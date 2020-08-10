Volunteers Who Were Quarantined After Helping in Air India Rescue Op Earn Kerala Police's Respect

Following the tragic crash of Dubai-Calicut Air India Express Flight AI-IX1344, which skid off the runway in Kozikhode, scores of locals wearing masks and gloves volunteered for the rescue operations well before authorities could reach the spot.

Dozens of these first responders from around the site of accident rushed to the spot and helped in ferrying the injured to the hospital. They lined up before the blood bank and worked late into the night to arrange and manage food for the passengers.

At least 18 people, including both pilots, were killed after an Air India Express plane, with more than 190 on board, skidded off the runway at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday. Officials said 16 of the 172 injured are in a critical condition.

These visuals from the aftermath of Kozhikode crash stand testimony to the fact that the sentiment of humanity and selfless service exists even in times of a pandemic.

The Kerala Police too have expressed gratitude towards the locals for volunteering in the rescue operations, braving rains and looming threat of coronavirus. However, most of the people, who assisted in evacuating passengers from the broken aircraft have been placed in quarantine as two passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

"Kerala Police offers a Congratulatory Salute to the Brave Souls who were at the fore front of the rescue operation at the Plane Crash Site and who are under Quarantine currently," said the official page of Kerala Police.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he was deeply "anguished and distressed" at the accident and that relief teams from Air India and Airports Authority of India (AAI) have been dispatched from Delhi and Mumbai. "All efforts are being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau)," he said on Twitter.