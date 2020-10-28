'Voting is the Endgame': Joe Biden's Campaign Footage over Captain America Speech Goes Viral

With less than a week left for the crucial presidential elections in the US, the final call for voting is intensifying each day. Apart from leaders, journalists, TV presenters, actors, filmmakers, etc are urging people to vote as America faces the coronavirus crisis.

Now, filmmaker Kevin Smith has joined the league of celebrities urging people to vote in the most Captain America way. "Voting is the endgame," he wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME! (Help me give credit to whoever made this! I got it from a follower who also doesn’t know. Anybody have any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?) #VOTE pic.twitter.com/5R6pVk09kg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 27, 2020

Calling the upcoming polls as the "fight for our lives", the video uses Captain America speech from “Avengers: Endgame” which is played over footage of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The excerpt that the video uses is from Endgame's “Whatever It Takes” speech which comes just before the Avengers’ journey into the past to try to retrieve the Infinity Stones and reverse Thanos’ deadly finger snap.

The Avengers cast, including Evans, Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and Zoe Saldana also recently assembled for a fundraiser for Biden and Harris.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that the 2020 presidential election is a choice between a "super” economic recovery led by his administration or a "Biden depression” as he targeted his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. With just seven days left for the most crucial American presidential election in recent memory, Trump intensified his campaign by having as many as three rallies on Tuesday, with one of them being in rain and freezing cold.

Seven days from now, we are going to win this state and we are going for more incredible years in the White House, Trump said in identical speeches in three battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska. "This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a Biden depression. That’s what you are going to have with the raise of taxes, the biggest tax increase in our history. It’s ridiculous. It’s a choice between a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown. Let’s lock it all down and by the way speaking of lockdowns, let’s get your governor to open it up. Let’s get them to open it up," Trump said.