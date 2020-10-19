Vulture Hitches a Ride on Paraglider's Selfie Stick Before Flying Off in Viral Video

A video of a huge bird of prey soaring high and swooping in to join a pair of paragliders has gone viral, showing the trio flowing sorties high above mountainous terrain in southern Spain.

The short video clip titled as ‘hitch a ride’ has since garnered over 2.7 million views on Reddit alone. The video shows the vulture landing on a selfie stick, resting briefly before flying away. British instructor Scott Mason and another unidentified person perched were gliding above the mountains over the Algodonales in Andalucia, Spain, when the big bird made its brief appearance. The Algodonales is a popular destination among paragliders.

The two gliding over the picturesque mountains were filming their sortie with a GoPro camera, which shows the bird flying alongside them and landing on their selfie stick. It shows out that the bird of prey’s co-incidental landing as if the vulture is trained to do so.

Vulture hitches ride on selfie stick pic.twitter.com/LRDyv1hIgo — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) October 14, 2020

Scott Mason, who works as a paragliding instructor with SkyWings Adventure in Spain, has pioneered the activity known as ‘parahawking’. The activity has trained birds of prey guiding him on to find thermal columns which helps his aerial trips last longer and more bird like, as reported on Daily Mail.

The GoPro shot video footage dated September 28, shows Scott Mason and another unidentified paraglider soaring over the mountain landscape along with the vulture’s graceful entry. The bird swoop’s into the frame, landing on the camera extension pole using its talons and keeps its wings outstretched. Moments later, it slowly loosens its grip and flies ahead of the glider and its occupants but staying within reach. The bird is rewarded with pieces of meat that are fed to it by either Scott or one of his paraglider customers.

With this aerial trip involving the vultures, Scott aims to create awareness about these birds and portray them in a more positive light.