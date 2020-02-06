Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Makes Tribal Boy Remove His Slippers, Twitter Calls is 'VVIP Racism'

The AIADMK minister allegedly had back pain which is why he made a young, tribal boy bend and unbuckle his shoes for him so that he could step inside the temple.

February 6, 2020
Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Makes Tribal Boy Remove His Slippers, Twitter Calls is 'VVIP Racism'
AIADMK's Dindigul C Sreenivasan was inaugurating the elephant rejuvenation camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) when the incident happened | Image credit: Facebook/Twitter

Tamil Nadu's Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan has been facing flak after a television channel in the state aired footage of him making a tribal boy unbuckle the minister's shoe for him so that the former could enter a temple.

The incident occurred outside at the inauguration of the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Theppakadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) located in the Nilgiris.

The AIADMK minister allegedly had back pain which is why he made a young, tribal boy bend and unbuckle his (the minister's) shoes for him so that he could step inside the temple.

In the video, he can be heard calling the boy and asking him to undo his buckle. "Come here... come here...buckle...remove this buckle..." the minister can be heard saying.

The boy, a local Class IX student by the name of Kethan, was called by the smiling 71-year-old minister who asked him in a friendly manner to take off his slipper.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media with many outraging against the minister's actions with many accusing him of discriminating against and mistreating the tribal boy. Others pointed out the "arrogance" of the minister who could not even take his own shoe off. Many called for sacking the minister from his position.

Following the outrage, Sreenivasan said that making the boy take his shoes off was not his intention.

"It was not my intention to make the boy remove his slippers. But I saw the boy as my grandson and hence called him," he said.


