'Wafadar Chat OP': Tanmay Bhat Celebrates Dog's Birthday With Politician-style Banner

Celebrating a pet’s birthday is no child’s play. It takes planning, arrangement and an eye for detail. While some people may throw a birthday party, others prefer to be more understated and maybe give their furry friends a treat or two. Not comedian Tanmay Bhat, though. He gave a twist to these average birthday celebrations as he managed to create a poster just like a politician’s for his dog’s second birthday. “Chat turned 2 and his daddies celebrated it the way one should,” read the caption of the Instagram photo where he can be seen with three of his friends and dog, sitting right in front of the poster.

“Humare priy, wafaadar, imaandar, Chat OP,” read the poster. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 200K likes. “True love storiya,” commented comedian Aishwarya. Several people are seen praising the comedian for his very creative idea. “I love how you guys colour coordinated,” commented another Instagram user.

Tanmay Bhatt is often in the news for bizarre reasons. Earlier, last month, he gave someone the middle finger and the individual managed to turn it into a LinkedIn motivational post. It’s 2022, everything does not have to be a lesson and things are allowed to be plain bad these days, with our planet on the verge of a climate catastrophe and a fast-spiralling mental health crisis, among other things. Anuj Narang met Tanmay Bhat and after taking a selfie, asked him a bunch of questions. Bhat gave him the middle finger, and thereafter, Narang managed to write a LinkedIn post about “outbound”, “inbound”, “value” and “qualifying.”

Tanmay Bhat commented: “Imagine turning a middle finger into a linked in [sic] post.” Everything doesn’t have to have a silver lining. In the words of one Taylor Swift, you’ve got to embrace the cringe sometimes.

This type of motivation has been increasingly coming under fire on social media. Recently, Raj Shamani, founder of an entrepreneurship podcast called Figuring Out, got trolled for a tweet on loving the “grind”. In an overworked society attaching undue importance to the “hustle”, the “grind” is often celebrated even as the hustlers border on burnout.

