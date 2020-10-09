'Trust Issues': Mujeeb Ur Rahman Taking DRS After Third Umpire Ruled Him Out Baffles IPL Fans

Riding on wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow's brilliant 97-run knock and a splendid bowling spell by leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday night.

There was, however, an umpiring decision during the second innings of the match that left the cricket watchers perplexed.

During the 14th over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, KXIP's Mujeeb Ur Rahman knicked one of the deliveries that carried to the gloves of Jonny Bairstow. SRH went up in appeal and the on-field umpire's soft signal was not out but then he decided to go upstairs to check for the bump ball. For the unversed, a ball is considered a bump ball in cricket when the batter strikes the ball onto the ground before being caught by the fielder, which is not out.

As the umpire review was taken by the on-field officials, the third umpire got involved who checked for the bump ball, and confirmed that the ball hadn't touched the ground and adjudged Mujeeb out. It's worth noting that the third umpire didn't use the ultra edge and only checked whether it was a bump ball or not. The on-field decision was reversed and Mujeeb began heading back to the dugout. This was when the batter turned back to challenge the decision via a DRS review. The third umpire was involved again, this time inspecting the ultra edge (snickometer) to see and confirm if the Mujeeb's bat had brushed the ball. A significant spike was registered and the KXIP batsman had to make the long walk back.

Needless to say, it was a lot to digest and cricket fans were left confused. Was it a DRS within a DRS questioned many.

Finally @lionsdenkxip lost DRS to #mujeeb ... Soft signal was not out considering it as bump ball, 3rd umpire gave it as out. Coaches asked him to go for #DRS thinking he didn't hit it and poor of him to go for it and given out..so they lost it... #KXIPvSRH #IPL2020 — Karthik Chandra (@BVKC82) October 8, 2020

WTF did Mujeeb Ur Rahman do there with DRS?DRS to challenge an umpire decision which itself came after a DRS #KXIPvSRH #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020 — AnuP (@anupsjaiswal) October 8, 2020

Umm... DRS within a DRS? I didn't even know that this was allowed. #SRHvsKXIP — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 8, 2020

If the decision is reviewed by third umpire then whats the point of taking DRS?Serious trust issues #KXIP #SRHvsKXIP #KXIPvSRH — Amogh Sharma (@Nastik_pandit) October 8, 2020

Taking DRS for call given by 3rd Umpire...So technically there should be a new position open for 4th umpire #KXIPvSRH #KXIP @IPL — Suraj Wankhede (@surajwank) October 8, 2020

What an idiotic DRS this is.. either the third umpire could had checked the ultra edge too before declaring out & the batsman even after viewing the replays so many times goes for review... what ra this is.. such waste of time #DRS #KXIPvSRH — Thana (@Pitstop387) October 8, 2020

SRH doesn't take the DRS. Umpires go upstairs to check whether it's a bump ball. It isn't and the batsman is given out but he challenges the umpire's decision and takes DRS. Nicked it. Gone.The drama is real.#SRHvsKXIP #KXIP #SRH #IPL2020 #Mujeeb #KXIPvSRH — Smriti Sinha (@smritisinha99) October 8, 2020

Next batsman must be in toilet. There is no other explanation why you would take a DRS after 3rd umpire has given the decision. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 8, 2020

Many others came out to clear the air to remind that it wasn't DRS within DRS after all.

It was an umpire referral. And when the batsman was given out, he had the opportunity to call for a referral. Hence why there wasn't ultra edge for the first one. — Ashwen Ojha (@ojhaashwen) October 8, 2020

That wasn't DRS, it was umpire call to review his decision in which they didn't use ultra edge. And the DRS taken by batsmen was also not reviewed properly. I still think Mujeeb was not out. If one see from other angle, the bat was hitting the gound. — Anupam Rastogi (@twt2Anupam) October 8, 2020

It was done in the right way. The umpires had reviewed the decision of whether it was a bump ball or not,it turned out it was not. So, He was given out. Then,Mujeeb decided to review the decision of whether he hit the ball or not, which he did. Correct decision #IPL2020 #SRHvKXIP — Kartik O ⚽ (@KOCricket528) October 8, 2020

Umpire was convinced that he edged but he asked 3rd umpire only to check bump ball not edge.. after 3rd umpire giving his decision mujeeb challenged the decision thinking that he didn't edge it.. — (@Samratravikanti) October 8, 2020

Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs. Nicholas Pooran for KXIP did give a glimmer of hope with ruthless 77 off 37 but wickets kept falling on the other end and his fireworks were overshadowed by tight bowling spells exhibited by SRH bowlers especially Rashid Khan who scalped three wickets and gave away only 12 in his 4 overs.