4-MIN READ

'Trust Issues': Mujeeb Ur Rahman Taking DRS After Third Umpire Ruled Him Out Baffles IPL Fans

Twitter screengrab | IPL 2020.

During the Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab IPL encounter on Thursday, the third umpire was involved twice to adjudge KXIP's Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught behind. Here's what happened.

Buzz Staff

Riding on wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow's brilliant 97-run knock and a splendid bowling spell by leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday night.

There was, however, an umpiring decision during the second innings of the match that left the cricket watchers perplexed.

During the 14th over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, KXIP's Mujeeb Ur Rahman knicked one of the deliveries that carried to the gloves of Jonny Bairstow. SRH went up in appeal and the on-field umpire's soft signal was not out but then he decided to go upstairs to check for the bump ball. For the unversed, a ball is considered a bump ball in cricket when the batter strikes the ball onto the ground before being caught by the fielder, which is not out.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan Star as SRH Register Comprehensive Win Against KXIP

As the umpire review was taken by the on-field officials, the third umpire got involved who checked for the bump ball, and confirmed that the ball hadn't touched the ground and adjudged Mujeeb out. It's worth noting that the third umpire didn't use the ultra edge and only checked whether it was a bump ball or not. The on-field decision was reversed and Mujeeb began heading back to the dugout. This was when the batter turned back to challenge the decision via a DRS review. The third umpire was involved again, this time inspecting the ultra edge (snickometer) to see and confirm if the Mujeeb's bat had brushed the ball. A significant spike was registered and the KXIP batsman had to make the long walk back.

Needless to say, it was a lot to digest and cricket fans were left confused. Was it a DRS within a DRS questioned many.

Many others came out to clear the air to remind that it wasn't DRS within DRS after all.

Bairstow and captain David Warner (52) took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with a 160-run opening stand as SRH scored an imposing 201 for six after opting to bat, even though KXIP made a brilliant comeback by taking six wickets in the final five overs. Nicholas Pooran for KXIP did give a glimmer of hope with ruthless 77 off 37 but wickets kept falling on the other end and his fireworks were overshadowed by tight bowling spells exhibited by SRH bowlers especially Rashid Khan who scalped three wickets and gave away only 12 in his 4 overs.

