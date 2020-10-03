'Waiting for Years': Indians Welcome Elon Musk's 'Promise' to Bring Tesla to Desi Roads by 2021

On Friday, Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk once again indicated that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021. "Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

A Twitter account called 'Tesla Club India' shared images of two black graffiti t-shirts which read, "India wants Tesla" and "India Love Tesla".

The caption to the post read, "Hey Elon, just thought we'd put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt "hopefully soon" for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard."

While Tesla fans often take to social media to express their love for Tesla, Musk's response seemed to breathe new energy into Desi fans who couldn't keep calm and flooded Twitter with responses.

Some good news coming for moto-enthusiastics from @elonmusk . get ready for something great in automobile. https://t.co/MX4BByKDDm — Sanjay Singh solanki (@SanjaySingh0815) October 2, 2020

Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!! yes yes yes!!! . Thank you @Tesla @elonmusk . I am so happy😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. https://t.co/SlGoCU5e7n — Soubhikpailan (@soubhikpailan) October 2, 2020

Many pointed out that they had been fans of Tesla and Musk's 'disruptive' work for years now and it was time the AI giant finally entered Indian markets.

My 15yr young son been @elonmusk fan since 7+ years now.. got to buy one. The Indian market is waiting for this disruption https://t.co/DGDbGQaQWh — Jitendra Agrawal (@Jitu_Agrawal) October 3, 2020

🙏🏻 A Reply we had been waiting for years! https://t.co/4QqU6jpmCR — Subikash (@subikash_r) October 2, 2020

A seemingly touched Musk even replied to some of the comments himself!

Thanks for waiting! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2020

Some, however, seemed unimpressed by the announcement.

Reminds me of my non Resident Indian days in the US @elonmusk when I kept saying, “I’ll go to India next year for sure” ;) . You’ve been saying this for some time too :) https://t.co/YbqzCS9zlt — Vaishali Nigam Sinha (@vnigamsinha) October 3, 2020

We need cars a bit cheaper than Model 3 https://t.co/0VqjkVbUwZ — Arul Prakash (@arulprakash) October 2, 2020

This won’t be the first time that Elon Musk has said that Tesla will be coming to India. In 2018, the CEO of the electric car company had said on Twitter that Tesla could be “hopefully” be entering India next year, in 2019. This was followed by a statement issued by IIT Madras in 2019, which mentioned that Elon Musk had said that the company’s entry to our country “is probably going to happen in a year’s time.”

If Tesla is coming to India, its entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focused on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles. But will it come in 2021?

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked “What about India sir?”.

“Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” he said in March 2019.

Looks like Musk knows how to keep his fans waiting.