Waitress Calls Out Man Who Tipped Her in Front of Date and Asked it Back Later

First dates can go downhill in an attempt to impress your date despite extravagant efforts to win them over. One such embarrassing story was shared by a woman on Reddit about a man who was called out by her as he pretended to be incredibly generous in front of his date by leaving a ‘big tip’, only to come back and ask for it to be returned.

Narrating the tale on Tales From Your Server forum on Reddit, the woman wrote that a guy came with his date to her eating joint. The waitress described him as the “picture of courtesy and good manners", “the dream customer" because he would compliment and thank her every time she would serve them. She further explained that the guy appeared to be in a celebratory mood as he asked for the best quality wine, while his date got ordered the most expensive entrée of the day. This was not it, he even ordered one of every appetizer for her to sample” when she couldn’t decide.

As the evening wrapped, the guy insisted on paying the entire bill despite his date asking for separate checks. “Oh are you kidding me? Together, definitely together,” he said to his date as he gave the waitress his credit card.

The bill amounted to $289.00 (approx Rs 21,000) and the guy also left a$100 tip without a thought. He also thanked her for the service, stating that the wait staff is “underappreciated.”

A few moments later after they left, the man came back informing his date that he left something inside. As the door shut, he “without the slightest shade of shame or embarrassment” asked the waitress to “mark the tip down to twenty bucks." He also mentioned that he was just playing it up for the date.

The woman states she couldn’t make a scene in the middle of the work so asked him once again if he would like to amend the tip from one hundred dollars to twenty dollars. She noted that she didn’t show a “hint of displeasure” in her voice but the man “shot back extremely hostile". He also warned her that if she keeps a cent over twenty, he will dispute the whole meal, which would have landed the lady in trouble.

The waitress wanted to alert his date for his “extremely manipulative” behaviors but couldn’t do anything. However, she saw that he hadn’t signed the new receipt, so she rushed across the street to catch them and after narrating the whole tip-reducing incident in front of his date, she asked him to fill out a different receipt for the new total.

While the man acted surprised at first, he accepted and signed the receipt later.

