Waitress Received a Tip of Rs 5500 for Spilling Gravy on Bride's Mother-in-law's Dress, Here's Why

Weddings are all about fun and games with a few unspoken rules about the dress code that should be followed by all guests. One of the most important rules to keep in mind is not to wear a white dress unless you have talked to the bride first to do so. But sometimes, despite all the planning, things don’t go as smoothly as one would have wished. A woman on TikTok shared an amusing tale of her waitressing at a wedding when she spilt gravy over the bride's mother-in-law's dress.

The TikToker, a user named @chloe_beeee, recalled when she worked as a serving lady at a wedding briefly where she was‘too clumsy’ and would often drop things due to her dyspraxia. She revealed a horrible experience when she thought she’d ruined the couple’s big day but the outcome was hilarious and shocking for her as well.

In the one-minute clip, the woman shared that on the first wedding she ever served, she accidentally spilt “a whole gravy boat” on the groom’s mother. The gravy was hot and ‘everywhere’ but thankfully, it didn’t burn her, she said. The mother of the groomhad to go home to change as both the families were local. Chloe started crying as she ‘was young and beside herself’, thinking that she had ruined the wedding. But in reality, the mishap had the opposite effect.

As it turned out, the bride, delighted by the disaster, approached her and tipped £55 while shaking her hand to thank Chloe. According to the server, the bride said her mother-in-law should not have been wearing white on someone else'swedding day. She told the viewers that the bride and she still “say hi” to each other whenever they cross paths in town.

Mirror reports the video has gathered more than 450,000 views and over103,000 likes as it went viral overnight, attracting a bunch of witty comments from netizens.One user asked Chloe in the comments if she was sure that the tip came after the accident and not before.

Another person wrote that it was karma, while many thanked her on behalf of the bride.

