Waitress Who Walked 22 Kms to Work Everyday Surprised With a Car By Generous Couple

A waitress in Texas would walk 14 miles (22.5 kms) round-trip to reach to work. And then one day, just like a dream, an anonymous couple gifted her, a car, when they learnt about her plight.

Adrianna Edwards, who works at a Denny’s in Galveston, received the biggest surprise from a random couple she had met at a breakfast joint, who had learnt that she was saving up money to purchase a car.

As per KTRK-TV, the couple then paid for their food and left — only to return hours later with the keys to a 2011 Nissan Sentra. They had just bought the car for her at Classic Galveston Auto Group. And the couple had only one condition—that Adrianna pays their kindness forward and helps someone in future.

Adrianna said, “I still feel like I’m dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there.”

The woman, who bought the car and wanted to maintain anonymity, also spoke to the media outlet and said, “She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that.”

Adrianna’s travel time, which previously took more than four hours, has now been cut down to just 30 minutes, thanks to the car. “I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough, I can help somebody else in need,” said Adrianna.

