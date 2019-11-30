Waitress Who Walked 22 Kms to Work Everyday Surprised With a Car By Generous Couple
“I still feel like I’m dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there.”
Image for representation,
A waitress in Texas would walk 14 miles (22.5 kms) round-trip to reach to work. And then one day, just like a dream, an anonymous couple gifted her, a car, when they learnt about her plight.
Adrianna Edwards, who works at a Denny’s in Galveston, received the biggest surprise from a random couple she had met at a breakfast joint, who had learnt that she was saving up money to purchase a car.
As per KTRK-TV, the couple then paid for their food and left — only to return hours later with the keys to a 2011 Nissan Sentra. They had just bought the car for her at Classic Galveston Auto Group. And the couple had only one condition—that Adrianna pays their kindness forward and helps someone in future.
Adrianna said, “I still feel like I’m dreaming. Every two hours, I come look out my window and see if there’s still a car there.”
The woman, who bought the car and wanted to maintain anonymity, also spoke to the media outlet and said, “She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that.”
Adrianna’s travel time, which previously took more than four hours, has now been cut down to just 30 minutes, thanks to the car. “I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough, I can help somebody else in need,” said Adrianna.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elton John Once Wore a Diaper for a Las Vegas Gig
- Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'
- PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals