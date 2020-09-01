'Wake Me Up When September Begins': Delhi Metro Announces Comeback With a Swag

The Delhi Metro has been shut ever since the nationwide lockdown began. After all these months of being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, the metro service is being resumed in a phased manner from September 7.

In order to make this announcement on social media, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken a rather quirky route. The corporation posted a short video in which the lyrics of the popular song ‘Wake me up when September Ends’ has been modified. The modification is such that the words ‘Ends’ have been strike off in red color and instead of that ‘Starts’ is written. This text is written on a digitalized yellow-colored digital sticky note.

Captioning the tweet, the official handle of Delhi Metro said, “Several months have gone so fast, Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack"

For those unversed with the track, Wake Me Up When September Ends is an acoustic ballad by American rock band Green Day. The song is one and a half decades old but is still quite popular. It was officially released on August 31, 2005.

Currently, the short quirky clip is nearing one thousand views on Twitter alone. Many people have expressed their happiness on Metro resuming its services. A person said, “Dear Delhi Metro, hope you took good care of yourself. The time is coming to get yourselves back on track. So hope you are all buckled and oiled up.”

Another person enquired about the functioning of the Delhi Metro, he said, “It will be open for all or any for some people, do let me know because rumors are running it is open only for govt officials. Is it true?”

Replying to the said person’s query, the DMRC said, “Hi Prafful. Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA. Thank you!”

The Delhi Government has also released a list of how the unlocking will go in the next phase.