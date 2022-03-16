'Wake Up Sid' Was Full of Tiny Details That You May Have Missed

Wake Up Sid, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, came out in 2009 when the last of the millennials were mere children. Wake Up Sid, an ode to the more fragile things of life, struck a chord still, but now, Sid and Aisha’s struggles speak to a wider audience. As cityscapes change and twenty-somethings continue to ask themselves what it is that they really want, Twitter is once again waking up to the genius of the film. A Twitter handle called Ishq-e-Fillum pointed out delicate details from the movie that you may have missed when you first watched it or maybe even the several times that followed. Some of these details add dimensions to Sid and Aisha’s characters, while some others even spilled over into later Ayan Mukerji films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

From Aisha’s salary at her new job to Sid’s seemingly messy breakup with an ex, with a Haruki Murakami book thrown into the mix, this thread may compel you to view the film in a new light.

Advertisement

In the very first shot of the movie, we can see a copy of the “Mumbai Beat" magazine on Sid’s desk. pic.twitter.com/44pcH3U73T— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the final exam that Sid takes, you can see that he has played a weird crossword of sorts with the names of Harry Potter characters on his question paper. pic.twitter.com/DKhH1zcxVY— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

For reasons I do not understand, Sid can be seen buying 2 copies of the same game. Maybe it’s intentional to show us he’s that rich! pic.twitter.com/XcyrD9ne0u— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Here’s one thing that I absolutely loved discovering. Sid has an ex! In one of the scenes, we get a glimpse of Sid’s inbox. Most of them are random messages but you can spot a pattern in msgs sent by someone named “Panchami Ghavri" pic.twitter.com/aUFgl4UO1v— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Another thing that I noticed, the sign that we see in Aisha’s apartment can also be seen outside Bunny’s apartment in “Ye Jawani Hai Deewani", Ayan Mukerji’s second film. We need a Ayan Mukerji Cinematic Universe asap. pic.twitter.com/2cNVDAkBV0— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Speaking of things found in Aisha’s apartment, this Madhubala photograph that she picks up while shopping for her house does end up adorning her wall and we can see it at multiple points during the film. pic.twitter.com/pbITbzqq09— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

One of the walls in Aisha’s apartment also has the following lines from the famous song “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo".Waqt ki qaid mein zindagi hai magarChand ghadiyan yahi hai jo azaad hai pic.twitter.com/6Pb538CsOv — Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Here are all the “New Girl In The City" drafts/articles that Aisha writes before getting published. pic.twitter.com/CKj8JP8rHy— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Btw in case, someone was wondering, Aisha’s salary is Rs. 28,000. I am not sure how good or bad this was in 2008 but remember that Aisha had no experience and moved to a new city without a job in hand. pic.twitter.com/SeOgT6ydBl— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

Another thing that I love about the movie is the attention to detail. In a scene, we see this pin-up board where they are planning the next issue. When they finally reveal the published magazine towards the end of the movie, it’s fairly consistent with this. pic.twitter.com/LB7gbq1C2P— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

In the song “Wake Up Sid remix", Sid’s iPod mentions Amit Trivedi and the multiple background pieces that play throughout the movie. If only we could get hold of this iPod. Till then, we have this:https://t.co/Xiu9QfSj9E pic.twitter.com/uEQ69fK5sy— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

And finally, a major point of the film is Sid discovering his passion for photography. The photographs attributed to Sid in the movie were actually clicked by @PabloVikasso. I reached out to him last week to confirm and he was super nice about it! Give him a follow. pic.twitter.com/oYzuKVX8BA— Ishq-e-Fillum (@ishqefillum1) March 12, 2022

What’s more, the writer who penned all those drafts of “New Girl in the City" also chipped in!

I wrote all of these articles! Tried to do a good job with them in case someone like you came along and took screenshots years later! https://t.co/B2PfnDdwnB— Sonam Nair (@chink_ster) March 13, 2022

The comments were also full of interesting tidbits that suggest Wake Up Sid could have been truly ahead of its time, including one on Sid reading Haruki Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Woods’ after he becomes more of an “adult". As the film will tell you, it’s never too late to wake up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.