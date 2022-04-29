Waking Up Early, Chocolate, Glass of Wine: World's Oldest Person Shares 'Hacks' to Long Life

Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s oldest person, recently died at the age of 119 years. Now, the title has been claimed by a person from France three years after it was conferred to Tanaka. According to Guinness World Records, a French nun named Sister André has been recognised as the new oldest person in the world. Sister André is 118 years and 73 days old and had already become Europe’s oldest person when she turned 117 years old.

Now, if a person manages to keep her body functioning for so many years, one is likely to wonder about her lifestyle and diet. Born as Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, Sister André initially worked as a teacher, a governess, and looked after her children. She later became a nun during World War II in 1944 and took her current name. Now, she has been living in a retirement home for the last 12 years.

Sister André, who is visually impaired, revealed her secrets to a long life and shared her daily routine. She wakes up early at 7 am and then eats her breakfast before someone assists her to the desk where she gets busy working.

Talking of Sister André’s diet, an official from the nursing home said that she likes to eat everything and doesn’t have any specific food preferences. However, there are some foods that Sister André is very fond of and consumes on a daily basis. These are chocolate and wine.

For Sister André, eating chocolate is her guilty pleasure but this also might be the reason behind her exceptionally long life. When it comes to wine, the nun makes sure to consume one glass every day.

With this lifestyle and diet, Sister André has been able to survive several adversities. Reportedly, she was infected with the COVID-19 virus but fought it within three weeks. Moreover, she has also witnessed two global pandemics and two world wars.

