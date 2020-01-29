Walk Ban? Airlines Ground Comedian Kunal Kamra and Twitter's Imagination Takes Off

The recent controversy regarding the banning of comedian Kunal Kamra from four domestic airlines has caused a stir on Twitter. While airlines like IndiGo, AirIndia, Spice Jet and Go Air have suspended Kamra's flying rights following his heckling of television journalist Arnab Goswami, a meme fest seems to have taken off on Twitter.

After Kamra was consistently grounded by the airlines 'until further notice', a bunch of parody accounts including fake Uber, Delhi Auto association, All India Panipuri Association accounts among others came forward to dismiss Kamra from using their services with the hashtag #kunalkarma, one if the top trends in Twitter since the incident.

From Wright Brothers to All India Chole Bhature association, every parody account repeated the message of his suspension as given by the airlines, seemingly to make a sarcastic point.

Breaking : Wright Brothers also announce that everyone will be allowed to use their invention except Kunal Kamra. — Varun Thakur (@VarunmThakur) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Delhi Auto association wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behavior onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling on any CNG Auto in delhi until further notice. — Delhi Auto Association (@Delhi_Auto) January 28, 2020

In view of the incident onboard #IndiGo6E, We wish to inform that conduct of person concerned is unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behavior onboard our premises, Kamra is suspended from going into any Sulabh Shauchalay until further notice. @pokershash @kunalkamra88 — All India Sulabh Shauchalay Union (@power_napper) January 29, 2020

We regret to inform you that you that you shall not be permitted to pass through Mumbai until further notice. This is a precautionary measure as we do not want history to repeat itself and endanger the lives of our association members.#Kunalkarma #ArnabGoswami #Bhai https://t.co/3r0uSyqvlV — Footpath Sleepers Association of Mumbai (@nigam_acharya) January 29, 2020

We have banned #kunalkamra for next 6 months.- All India Chole Bhature association#Kunalkarma — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E.All india diaper association has decided to deliver free diapers to @kunalkamra88 to put around his mouth, so that the 'tatti' he takes out from his mouth doesn't spoil or ruin others clothes or hygeine. #Kunalkarma — all india diaper association (@Sneakyp86685199) January 29, 2020

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Flintstones Cart Association wshs 2 inform dat this conduct was unacceptable,wd a view 2 discourage such bhavior onboard, MrKunal Kamra is suspended 4m travelling on any Flintstones Cart until further notice.#Kunalkamra not #kunalkarma pic.twitter.com/dqeIdiZPMh — Flintstones Cart Association (@odrmartian) January 29, 2020

Reacting to the incident, Kamara in a statement said that he only asked the journalist a few polite questions and when the latter refused to answer, he started a monologue to raise his complaints. Kamra also added that he did not regret the incident and would not apologise to Goswami as he was within his right to exercise freedom of speech in doing so.

