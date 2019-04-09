English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Walk it Off? Hiking Trails Open in Demilitarized Zone Between North and South Koreas
The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the DMZ, a 4 km-wide buffer zone stretching 250 km along the two Koreas.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (Image: AP)
Loading...
A trio of hiking trails is set to open inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, as part of a larger strategy to turn the area into a peace zone.
The USD $3.9 million project will see the opening of the first of three trails later this month, reports The Korea Times.
The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the DMZ, a 4 km-wide buffer zone stretching 250 km along the two Koreas.
The zone is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.
The Goseong trail is scheduled to open later this month on a trial run.
The project is spearheaded by the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council, also known as the unification ministry.
The Korean Times notes that the opening of hiking trails comes after the two Koreas pulled 11 guard posts each in a gesture of good faith.
The USD $3.9 million project will see the opening of the first of three trails later this month, reports The Korea Times.
The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the DMZ, a 4 km-wide buffer zone stretching 250 km along the two Koreas.
The zone is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.
The Goseong trail is scheduled to open later this month on a trial run.
The project is spearheaded by the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council, also known as the unification ministry.
The Korean Times notes that the opening of hiking trails comes after the two Koreas pulled 11 guard posts each in a gesture of good faith.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- How India's Fringe Players Are Stocking Up Ahead of April 15
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results