LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Walk it Off? Hiking Trails Open in Demilitarized Zone Between North and South Koreas

The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the DMZ, a 4 km-wide buffer zone stretching 250 km along the two Koreas.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 9, 2019, 5:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Walk it Off? Hiking Trails Open in Demilitarized Zone Between North and South Koreas
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (Image: AP)
Loading...
A trio of hiking trails is set to open inside the demilitarized zone separating South and North Korea, as part of a larger strategy to turn the area into a peace zone.

The USD $3.9 million project will see the opening of the first of three trails later this month, reports The Korea Times.

The three trails will open in Paju, Cherowon and Goseong within and along the DMZ, a 4 km-wide buffer zone stretching 250 km along the two Koreas.

The zone is one of the most heavily fortified borders in the world.

The Goseong trail is scheduled to open later this month on a trial run.

The project is spearheaded by the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Council, also known as the unification ministry.

The Korean Times notes that the opening of hiking trails comes after the two Koreas pulled 11 guard posts each in a gesture of good faith.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram