'Walk Your Own Path': Man Calls Out Rigid Yardstick of Success, Tweet Goes Viral

Success is a subjective term for most people and there should never be one fixed yardstick to measure and compare everyone’s achievements. But in times of a huge social media boom where everything often seems to be accomplished by a quick flick of the hand, a Twitter user recently shared his journey of how he earned a degree in his 30s and not earlier. He also shared how he finally is earning a six figure salary and building his own place when he is 36. “Social media will have you believing that you’re a failure at 25 if you haven’t achieved these things that I’m just now getting," he said.

I earned a degree at 33, I'm just now making over 6 figures and building my first home at 36. Social media will have you believing that you're a failure at 25 if you haven't achieved these things that I'm just now getting. Walk your own path, it'll come.🙏🏾— Germain (@MarcellGermain) November 28, 2021

Germain’s tweet went viral as many others also shared their own success stories under the same post.

Trust process, Until its your time keep on clapping other people, believe, Keep your head high…your moment is coming! https://t.co/oGOTH35hMo— MUTUMA BONFACE🇰🇪 (@ItsBonface) November 29, 2021

20s are for discovering yourself I don’t know why everyone is pressed on achieving everything by 25 you have a whole life ahead of you ⛅️💕— 🌼vee🌼 (@Kenyancersei) November 29, 2021

I had my masters degree at 26. It’s been 2 years now. I don’t have a car, I don’t have a house, not even my own business. I don’t have shit. Just slowly and steadily working on my dreams because I believe in time. The journey is part of the destination.— Ebenezer Dwomoh (@Dwomoh__) November 29, 2021

I’m right there with you man. I’ll be graduating with an associates degree in December meanwhile my cousin who’s the same age as me graduated with her masters 2 years ago. It’s hard to not to compare yourself sometimes, but we really do got to remember there is no timeline.— ☀️ (@dojagal) November 29, 2021

Congrats!!! I hit 6 figures at 30, and let me tell you, I’m taking my TIME before I buy a house. 20s (and early 30s) are a time for growth, figuring out what you want to do, where you want to be—no need to rush into anything.— Neesh 💗 (@RoneshaLuv) November 29, 2021

Another person shared his experience of earning a degree at 52.

Germain, congratulations! I'm 52 and getting there now. A whole lot of life has happened which required my attention & dedication but now, I'm finally able to focus on my future and I refuse to give up on myself.— Michael Cain (@TheMichaelBCain) November 28, 2021

needed this. the external pressure rly got me thinking i'm a failure at 22 just because i haven't graduated yet & will probably start my master's at 24. the pressure from social expectations is unbelievable, it rly has 20yr olds thinking their life is over & they're out of time— bruh (@BeIiebe) November 29, 2021

Just a couple weeks ago, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala, Kuttiyamma scored 89 out of 100 in the state’s literacy mission exam. The “Saksharatha" test was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam. Kuttiyamma, even though she could read, had never attended school and could not write. With the help of Saksharatha Prerak Rehna, she learned how to write and dutifully attended classes that were held each morning and evening at her home.

