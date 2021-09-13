'Walking Work of Art': Peter Drury's Epic Commentary on Ronaldo's Manchester Return

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United on Saturday after signing for them from Juventus over 12 years after leaving the club to move to Real Madrid. The match was as perfect a comeback for Ronaldo as one can imagine with the Portuguese scoring a brace and helping his team win 4-1 against Newcastle at the Old Trafford. However, what made the event more iconic was some beautiful word-play by commentator Peter Drury while he introduced Ronaldo.

Drury, who is known for his epic commentary said on Saturday as Ronaldo walked into the field, “It is Ronaldo. Manchester United. The Theatre is living its dream. Madeira, Manchester, Madrid, Turin & Manchester again. Reeved in Red. Restored to this great gallery of the game. A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation, eighteen years since that trembling teenager of touch and tease, first tiptoed on to the historic stage, now in his immaculate maturity, now CR7 reunited."

As fans listened to Drury’s lines, social media flooded with appreciation for the epic commentary.

Peter Drury's commentary is the second most enthralling thing after a Ronaldo goal in football. Man his word selection gives you goosebumps. Wohoo— Black & White (@Heyitsdfa) September 11, 2021

Merinding‼️Peter Drury introducing Cristiano Ronaldo should be the greatest introduction ever! pic.twitter.com/ueyks0MZel — United Focus (@utdfocusid) September 12, 2021

Also, never thought I’d be able to (let alone want to) compare Peter Drury to Shakespeare. Yet here we go….— Matt Pugh (@matt_pugh1) September 12, 2021

Introducing him like a God among peasants. Love ittttt!!!! https://t.co/ztLZziTQoL— JAGS (@_EtniesJags) September 12, 2021

I swear Peter Drury is the Leonardo Da Vinci of football commentary— L A L I (@Lali_villager) September 12, 2021

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored a goal each along with Ronaldo’s brace that helped United beat Newcastle 4-1 and reach the top of the Premier League points table. Drury continued as the match ended, “Was there a day more utopian, more utterly ideal in the recent life of Manchester United. Ronaldo rose to it, Fernandes decorated it, and Lingard finished it in style."

