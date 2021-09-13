CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Walking Work of Art': Peter Drury's Epic Commentary on Ronaldo's Manchester Return

As fans listened to Peter Drury, social media flooded with appreciation for the epic commentary. (Image Credits: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace and helped Manchester United win 4-1 against Newcastle at the Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United on Saturday after signing for them from Juventus over 12 years after leaving the club to move to Real Madrid. The match was as perfect a comeback for Ronaldo as one can imagine with the Portuguese scoring a brace and helping his team win 4-1 against Newcastle at the Old Trafford. However, what made the event more iconic was some beautiful word-play by commentator Peter Drury while he introduced Ronaldo.

Drury, who is known for his epic commentary said on Saturday as Ronaldo walked into the field, “It is Ronaldo. Manchester United. The Theatre is living its dream. Madeira, Manchester, Madrid, Turin & Manchester again. Reeved in Red. Restored to this great gallery of the game. A walking work of art. Vintage, beyond valuation, beyond forgery or imitation, eighteen years since that trembling teenager of touch and tease, first tiptoed on to the historic stage, now in his immaculate maturity, now CR7 reunited."

As fans listened to Drury’s lines, social media flooded with appreciation for the epic commentary.

Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard scored a goal each along with Ronaldo’s brace that helped United beat Newcastle 4-1 and reach the top of the Premier League points table. Drury continued as the match ended, “Was there a day more utopian, more utterly ideal in the recent life of Manchester United. Ronaldo rose to it, Fernandes decorated it, and Lingard finished it in style."

first published:September 13, 2021, 16:26 IST