Wallet-snatcher Jumps Into Sea to Avoid Arrest, Here's What Happened Next

Chase scenes in action movies give us the thrills and the adrenaline rush we often crave for. The cat and mouse game between perpetrators of a heist and cops has been a part of many movies but have you ever imagined how a real-life scenario would play out? Let us tell you that a recent scene that played out at Cypress Pointe Beach of a thief being apprehended by police is just out of an action film.

A thief, after a theft, jumped into the sea to escape arrest and tried to swim deep into Tampa Bay but was ultimately arrested by the persistent cops. Here is how the incident played out.

On October 1, 32-year-old Dewayne Dean, as reported by local news station WFLA, snatched the purse of a woman in the parking lot of a hotel in Florida. After the theft, he was spotted running towards Cypress Pointe Beach, where officers spotted him. Dewayne jumped into the sea to escape and swam further 200 feet into Tampa Bay.

However, the police did not give up and kept a watch on him even in the sea with a chopper. Ultimately, Dewayne had to surrender and a viral picture of him surrendering with his hands up with a police helicopter over him has been shared by the Tampa Police Department. Take a look.



According to WFLA, the nabbed robber already has a prior criminal record. According to Hillsborough County jail records, Dewayne faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and resisting officers without violence.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here