Walmart Apologised for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine

Walmart Canada has apologised for having a Christmas sweater with a design, which has a subtle reference to drugs, put up for sale on its website.

The design that drew flak after going on the website made Walmart regretful and in a statement given to Global News on Saturday, it said, “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

However, the image of the sweater had already gone viral and it shows Santa Clause sitting behind a table, which has three rows of white, powdery elements which replicate cocaine. The blue sweater reads in white, 'Let it snow.'

According to reports, the product description on Walmart's website read, "We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati took no time to take to the micro-blogging site and make remarks about such a creation.

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

suddenly i'm in the Christmas spirit pic.twitter.com/1n3Bm51M0C — nijaen (@nijaenn) December 7, 2019

"Doesn't anyone know what Christmas is all about?"Fat lines and doing crimes! — Jason Vajgrt (@WhosIntWhom) December 8, 2019

This is the fun side of Walmart allowing third party sales on their site 😂😂 — Lindsay Anthony 💋 (@lindsayeanthony) December 8, 2019

Look at the sweater I'm dead 😭 — NithushɑP. (@nithushap) December 7, 2019

Someone recreate this and sell them ASAP — ShopDarkestHour (@ShopDarkestHour) December 9, 2019

Wow I sure need that on a t-shirt and a sweater *waits for Chinese intellectual property theft botnets to actually start selling these again* — Quetzalcoatlus (@Quetzalcoatlu5) December 9, 2019

