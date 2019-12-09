Take the pledge to vote

Walmart Apologised for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine

However, the image of the sweater had already gone viral and it shows Santa Clause sitting behind a table, which has three rows of white, powdery elements which replicate cocaine.

News18.com

December 9, 2019
Walmart Apologised for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
Walmart Canada has apologised for having a Christmas sweater with a design, which has a subtle reference to drugs, put up for sale on its website.

The design that drew flak after going on the website made Walmart regretful and in a statement given to Global News on Saturday, it said, “These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

However, the image of the sweater had already gone viral and it shows Santa Clause sitting behind a table, which has three rows of white, powdery elements which replicate cocaine. The blue sweater reads in white, 'Let it snow.'

According to reports, the product description on Walmart's website read, "We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America. That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

Meanwhile, Twitterati took no time to take to the micro-blogging site and make remarks about such a creation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
